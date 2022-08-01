“Crayon Shin-chan” is a Japanese manga created by Yoshito Usui. The manga begins with the daily life of Shinnosuke Nohara, a 5-year-old boy in Kasukabe City, Saitama Prefecture. This manga was serialized in Weekend Manga Action in 1990. At the beginning of the serialization, Nohara Shinnosuke’s father, Nohara Hiroshi, mentioned that his family’s mortgage will be repaid in 32 years. Today, after 32 years, Crayon Xiaoxin’s family can finally repay the mortgage.

Crayon Shin-chan’s father, Hiroshi Nohara, is usually calm and kind-hearted, but sometimes he shows an emotional side, especially when he is disturbed by noise, hangover, stressful at work, or excessively mischievous by Shin-chan. Breadwinner. The monthly salary for the job is 300,000 yen, but it is all taken over by Mi Se, and the monthly allowance of 30,000 yen is often required to do business entertainment with customers, etc., and often end up making ends meet. It is often mentioned by Xiaoxin that he has 32 years of mortgage and other words to make complaints. In his works, he is often ridiculed as a third-rate office worker.