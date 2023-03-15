The oil company Raizen, licensee of the brand Shellinformed that since this Wednesday the price of all its fuels increased by 3.8% on averagein an increase that was announced hours after the INDEC announced inflation for February of 6.6%.

The decision is made within the framework of the agreement reached between the oil companies and the Government, whereby the fuels are part of the Fair Prices program and that percentage can increase in March.

In this way, it is expected that the other companies will join the increases in the next few hours.

Gas prices are up again.

How much is gasoline

This is the fourth increase authorized by the Government and since this Wednesday the price of super gasoline at Shell service stations within the City of Buenos Aires was around 169,07 pesoswhile that of the premium gasoline was going to be 205.33 pesos.

Meanwhile, the common diesel started to cost 189.05 and the premium, 245.41 pesos.

