After 7 months without meetings, the CGT came out of lethargy and spoke of “risk of social decomposition”

At the first meeting of the Board of Directors in 7 monthsthe leadership of the CGT was shown this Thursday at the Azopardo headquarters and released a critical document against the Government and the opposition, warning about “the danger of social decomposition” and asking for progress in a great “political consensus” that can get Argentina out of the economic problems.

In this regard, in the title of the document, the trade unionists highlighted that “There is still time to reverse the situation”in what was the only novelty of the letter with respect to the draft that had leaked the day before.

The Board of Directors of the CGT met to analyze the “economic and social situation” of the country and the possibility of “organizing a joint act” of all the union organizations that make up the workers’ union for next May 1. Photos: NA

It was disseminated after the meeting of the Board of Directors, -the first of the year, after seven months without summoning it- which meant the reappearance of the power station in the public discussion after maintaining a low profile, with its unions busy in increasingly shorter parity negotiations to face the escalating inflation.

The three members of the triumvirate participated in the meeting, Hector Daer, Pablo Moyano and Carlos Acuñain addition to the rest of the cegetista staff. “The political leadership, without partisan distinctions, without differences between officialisms or circumstantial oppositions and with the responsibility of being trustees and of the representation that the citizenry grants them through the vote, must assume the commitment that falls to them in the succession of recurring crises that over the years have led our country to the current situation”affirmed the CGT in the text.

In this regard, the CGT indicated that political leaders “must assume the commitment to establish themselves as guarantors of collective well-beingboth to minimize the effects of the crisis as well as to promote socioeconomic recovery and establish the pillars for sustained, sustainable and inclusive growth in the medium and long term”.

Axes of the CGT statement

For that they raised a series of requests:

● Reduce current inflation ratesa true tax on poverty that deteriorates wages and affects the predictability of investments, negatively impacting all variables.

● The defense of the national productive apparatus and the implementation of policies that promote genuine employment.

● The promotion of Argentine work through export practices with added value.

● Strengthening the health and social security systems.

● The promotion of a process of upward social mobility and a fair redistribution of wealth that reverses the concentration of income and promotes balance in the capital-labor relationship.

● Recover economic independence to avoid that our sovereign decisions are not conditioned by goals and interests foreign to the nation.

● The demand for a greater commitment to corporate social responsibility in the price setting sectors.

● The need to achieve greater citizen participation in all the nation’s affairs to strengthen democratic institutions.

● The reconstruction of a State that promotes development, that protects the strategic resources of all Argentines and that exploits our wealth in a sustainable and sovereign manner for the benefit of all of society.

● Guarantee that these activities do not aggravate environmental problems.

● Address the changes in work associated with information and communication technologies, artificial intelligence and the automation of production processes, promoting dialogue between the social actors involved, in order to activate the necessary regulatory mechanisms that allow of the technological scientific revolution an instrument of transformation for development with social inclusion.

HB