Xi’an News Network News Thirty-five years ago, the TV series “Dream of Red Mansions” was broadcast, and the alleys were empty. As soon as the theme song “Ning the Eyebrows in vain” sounded, the hearts of hundreds of millions of viewers were stirred. “Dream of Red Mansions” not only became a hot cultural phenomenon back then, but the topic surrounding it has been lingering for 35 years.These two days, “Eternal Dream of Red Mansions – 87 Edition”<红楼梦>The 35th Anniversary Concert” was staged at the Shaanxi Grand Theater, setting off a red building boom among the audience in Xi’an.

Because of “Dream of Red Mansions”, the audience was full; because Jia Baoyu, Wang Xifeng, Jia Lian, Liu Xianglian, Jia Yingchun, Jia Xichun, Xiangling and other characters from that year came on stage, and collectively sang “Ningmei in vain” on and off the stage. Many audience members in the audience watched the whole scene with tears in their eyes, and all the main creators made a loud confession to the stage when they called the curtain call.

Composer Wang Liping was very emotional at the scene: “The so-called forever is to fall into a dream once and never wake up! When music opened the door of time, we finally had the honor to meet those who created classics and miracles again. The people in the play, and the people in the play have illuminated the world. Each of us can hear some deep feelings in the music of Dream of Red Mansions.”

In the humorous greetings of “Dream Chanter” Zhang Guoli, “Phoenix Spicy”, the dignified and steady Xue Baochai, the hearty and unrestrained Shi Xiangyun, the kind and considerate Xiren, Xichun, Yingchun, Miao Yu, Ping’er, Xiangling and other red mansions, as well as the familiar faces of Rongning and Ningfu, have all come… 35 years of time seem to be turning back, and the scenes of that year will flow in the minds of the audience.

Under the joint performance of the famous conductor Zhang Lie and the XSO Xi’an Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, the soprano Wu Bixia, with her penetrating and melodious voice, almost perfectly restores the artistic conception of “full of melancholy and infinite emotion” in the music , attracted the obsessed audience to repeatedly shout while applauding: “Mr. Wu is so beautiful!” Deng Jie sang “Smart and Tired” in person.

When “Red Bean Song” sounded, the tears of lovesickness were worth more than a thousand words; when “The Song of Burial Flowers” sounded, you and I became friends tonight; when CG imaging technology reproduced the image of Sister Lin on the stage, The phrase “reunion after a long absence” pushed the performance to a climax in the tears of the audience.

The “Insurmountable Classic” has not yet ended. At the performance site, the host Zhang Guoli also announced a good news to everyone – based on the music of the 87 version of “A Dream of Red Mansions”, the Shaanxi Grand Theater will create and produce a musical version of “A Dream of Red Mansions”. . Mr. Wang Liping is still invited to compose the music, and Ms. He Jiping, who has served as the screenwriter of films such as “New Dragon Inn”, “Famous Name”, “Dragon Gate Flying Armor”, “When Will the Moon Come”, and “Evil Does Not Overwhelm the Righteous”, is invited to create. From September 2022 to February 2023, during the 6-month period, the Dream of Red Mansions and Shaanxi Grand Theater’s Dream of Red Mansions series will also feature dance dramas, dramas, Yue opera and ballet versions of “Dream of Red Mansions” in Shaanxi Grand Theater. .

