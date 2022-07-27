After a lapse of seven years, the “Shen Ma Group” reunited “Lonely Walking on the Moon” and the total pre-sale box office exceeded 50 million yuan

On July 26, director Zhang Chiyu, the main creator of the movie “Walking on the Moon”, starring Ma Li, Huang Cailun and Hao Han came to the Hangzhou road show to interact with fans. The atmosphere was very lively and the audience received rave reviews.

The long-awaited “Shen Ma Group” has been 7 years since their last classic comedy “Charlotte Troubles”. Some fans ridiculed Shen Teng and Ma Li. Previously, “Charlotte Troubles” was Ma Li. Li chasing Shen Teng, this time “Walking on the Moon Alone” became Shen Teng chasing Ma Li, “Seven years ago I ignored him, but seven years later I can’t climb high!”

In the film “Walking on the Moon Alone”, the two people actually have no rivalry, they all rely on tacit cooperation. Director Zhang Chiyu introduced the filming footage of the two: “In this work, the two of them have relatively few scenes in the same frame. When filming the video dialogue between the two people, they were filmed separately against the green screen. When shooting Ma Li and her communication , She knows very well Shen Teng’s habitual way of receiving words, and they have a certain degree of tacit understanding in their cooperation all the year round, she can predict what Shen Teng will say, so the shooting will be smooth.”

Previously, Shen Teng once admitted at the event that the character Duguyue he played was very lonely, “This is the work with the longest filming cycle of mine. When I saw Ma Li, I felt the same as seeing my relatives.” It is understood that during the five months of filming, Shen Teng almost performed without physical objects.

It is reported that 95% of the shots of the movie “Walking to the Moon” involve special effects. At the same time, in order to simulate the real moon surface, the crew even laid 200 tons of sand and gravel to simulate the moon surface dust in a 6,000-square-meter studio, which shows the sincerity of Happy Twist.

According to Maoyan data, as of 9:00 on July 27, the total box office of the film “Alone to the Moon” exceeded 50 million, and the number of people who wanted to watch Maoyan reached 735,000.

“Lonely Walking on the Moon” is a sci-fi comedy film directed by Zhang Chiyu and starring Shen Teng and Ma Li. The film will be released on July 29, 2022.