After a week-long bombardment of Instagram posts, Kanye West was banned from the social platform for violating Meta’s policies.

According to the violation, some of the content posted by Kanye West has been removed. A spokesperson for Meta previously confirmed the news to media Variety, saying that they have implemented restrictions on accounts that frequently violate the platform’s policies, including posts, comments, and messaging, adding that this is only a standard process for dealing with platform policy violations. While Meta didn’t say which post caused Kanye West’s account to be blocked, most speculated that it was due to a screenshot of a previous conversation with rapper Puff Daddy that allegedly encouraged anti-Semitism.

Shortly after being restricted from Instagram, Kanye West took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the matter and called on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to deal with the matter. At the same time, Elon Musk also took the opportunity to retweet the post and invited old friend Kanye West to return to Twitter.