The Ministry of Culture and Tourism resumed the acceptance and approval of foreign-related commercial performances, sounding the clarion call for a strong rejuvenation of the national performance market. From this month, the long-lost top dramas will return one after another, returning to the stage of Hangzhou Grand Theater.

As the main force in the province’s performing arts industry and an important cultural landmark in Hangzhou, Hangzhou Grand Theater officially announced the first batch of overseas hall-level plays to return in just one week-the eight-hour Russian original epic drama “Quiet” Don”, the French version of the musical “Romeo and Juliet” and the Russian National Ballet Theater “Swan Lake”.

After three years of absence, the overseas drama is finally back! The three wonderful plays include drama, musical and ballet, all of which are representative works of the highest standard in their respective fields.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Nobel Prize winner Mikhail Sholokhov, the original eight-hour Russian drama “The Quiet River Don” will be presented this summer at the Masterkaya Theater in St. It debuted at the Hangzhou Grand Theater in August. In the autumn of 2019, when the play premiered in Shanghai, it created the miracle of “Three Lights on the Don River”-the miracle of selling out tickets, selling out surrounding areas, and eating up the feast.

Also scheduled for August is the famous musical, the original French version of “Romeo and Juliet”. Derived from Shakespeare’s work of the same name, based on the well-known classic love story, it has conquered audiences all over the world with its soul-stirring music and majestic stage scenery.

When mentioning ballet, people will definitely think of “Swan Lake” first. In December this year, the Russian National Ballet Theater-Astrakhan Ballet Troupe will bring a star lineup to the Hangzhou Grand Theater.

In addition, the parent-child micro-theater of “Hangzhou Grand Theater Little Dots Big Vision” loved by friends of all ages will also bring children’s dramas from nearly 10 countries including the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, Turkey, the Netherlands, and Belgium. At the same time, more major overseas introduction projects are in preparation.

In addition to the long-awaited wonderful overseas projects, Hangzhou Grand Theater will continue to uphold the concept of “feasts in four seasons, heavy weights every month, exciting every week, and performances every day”. Opera houses, concert halls, variable theaters, open-air theaters The 4 halls are open together, and the 5 cultural spaces of talk show theater, magic theater, western restaurant, exhibition hall, and Yueliang Art Troupe rehearsal hall will explore “performing arts +” in an all-round way, continuously activate the consumption power of Hangzhou performing arts market, and strive to show a different kind of wonderful Humanistic Asian Games.

In April, the new pinnacle of Chinese drama “White Deer Plain” came to Hangzhou again. Tide; in May, the annual red stage play “The Age of Awakening” lit the torch, and the Xiaoguo talk show City [email protected]杭州早笑热场; in June, the treasure dance drama “Tsing Yi” starring Wang Yabin and adapted from the novel of the same name by Mao Dun Literature Award winner Bi Feiyu was beautifully presented . In the second half of the year, in addition to the three overseas dramas “Quiet River Don”, “Romeo and Juliet” and “Swan Lake”, there is also the classic version of “A Village on Treasure Island” by Lai Shengchuan and Wang Weizhong, and the latest masterpiece “River/Cloud” directed by Lai Shengchuan Among/Between, directed by Xu Anhua, written by Wang Anyi, starring Jiao Yuan, the drama “The Story of the Golden Lock”, Cloud Gate Dance Theater’s new work “Mao Moon” and many other blockbuster dramas will appear in turn.

With all the full schedules, high-standard performances “all year round” and colorful cultural activities “all ages” to benefit the people, the Hangzhou performing arts market will show a blowout state, and the Hangzhou Grand Theater will build a It is a shining stage where overseas dramas come back and famous actors and troupes come in droves.