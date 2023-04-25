After all, there will be no wrong payment, Zhen Huan navigation voice package can be downloaded on Gaode Map_Industry_Technology Channel Home_Financial Network- CAIJING.COM.CN

Recently, AutoNavi announced that it has reached an official cooperation with the classic drama “The Legend of Zhen Huan”, and jointly launched the Niu Hulu·Zhen Huan navigation voice pack of AutoNavi. From now on, users can download the experience by searching for “Zhen Huan” in the Gaode Map APP. While going out to navigate, they can also hear the voice guidance based on the classic lines of “Zhen Huan’s Legend”, dreaming back to Broken Yuxuan.

As a TV series that has been on the air for 12 years, “The Legend of Zhen Huan” can be said to be a well-known “top class”. Even today, the characters, lines and scenes in the TV series are still talked about by the general public, and ” “Zhen scholars” continue to research and carry forward, forming various classic Internet memes, emoticons, mixed audio and video clips, and even academic papers, which are widely circulated in various communities.

As a professional provider of digital map content, navigation and location service solutions, AutoNavi Maps has always been committed to using innovative methods to improve product capabilities and provide users with a better navigation service experience – a variety of unique navigation Voice package is one of the important bridges between AutoNavi and users.

The cooperation between Gaode Map and “The Legend of Zhen Huan” once again confirms this point. Nowadays, after users search and download the Zhen Huan navigation voice package on the Gaode Map APP, they can enjoy high-quality navigation guidance services and at the same time, they can also come to the “stalkers” in various dramas at their fingertips. They are both “veteran drivers” and “Zhen experts”.

For example, when you set the start and end points and start navigating, Zhen Huan in the Gaode map will say: This morning glow is just like the day when I entered the palace and was elected, but my mood is no longer the same… Let’s talk, Where do you want to go? I will take you there.

And at the end of the navigation, she will sigh: the navigation is over, the long hair is in the heart of the king, if the concubine can’t do it, let the princess do it.

Even when the user has misbehaviors such as speeding, he reminds in a resentful tone: Shiro is so fast, is he rushing to write a letter to Queen Chunyuan? The love and time of the past few years have been paid by mistake after all!

Combining professional navigation with classic dramas, the combination of AutoNavi Maps and “The Legend of Zhen Huan” can not only guide users through the maze during navigation, but also bring users a unique sense of pleasure along the way. This is exactly: originating from drama, not limited to drama; professional navigation, but not limited to navigation.