Original title: After breaking up with Shakira, Pique and Shakira took the new love to play.

In June of this year, Barcelona defender Pique was revealed to be cheating on a young girl and was discovered by the Latin queen Shakira. After 4 days of silence, Shakira and Pique announced their breakup.

Pique and his new partner appeared at a concert yesterday together, and the two behaved very intimately. Pique and Shakira are currently separated, they are dividing their property, and the focus of the battle is a private jet worth nearly $20 million.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” Shakira said at the time. Shakira also asked the outside world to “respect privacy” to protect her two children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. Shakira made two unsuccessful attempts to get back together with Pique and eventually announced their split. The two have been separated for a while, but Shakira still hopes to rehabilitate with Pique.

Spanish journalist Lorena Vazquez revealed that it was Pique who had an extramarital affair, “Pique wanted to break up, but Shakira didn’t want to. I’m not sure what Pique had to do with that girl, but I knew it made Shakki Pulling feels bad.”

After the two decided to break up, Pique was even more brazen in revealing his new girlfriend. Recently, someone took a picture of Pique attending a concert with a woman. The girl’s name is Clara Marti, 23 years old this year, 12 years younger than Pique, and lives in Barcelona. About 3,000 spectators attended the concert, and Pique and Clara were not shy about being recognized in the crowd, hugging and kissing generously and being intimate. See also WACKO MARIA officially released the 2022 spring and summer Hawaiian shirt series Clara is currently studying public relations and works in the public relations department of Kosmos, a company owned by Peek, and the two should know each other at the company. Pique is one of the co-founders of Kosmos, the investment group that owns the French Ligue 1 rights, operates the Western Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, and reforms the Davis Cup. Clara only had permanent residency in Spain before, but after becoming an employee and assistant of Pique, she successfully “upgraded”. However, because it was disgraceful to be a junior, Clara was scolded by netizens and closed her social account. In addition, Pique also introduced Clara to his parents, but they were not very satisfied. Main lawsuit focuses on private jets Although Pique and Shakira are not officially married, during the 12 years of living together, the two had two children and purchased a lot of real estate, so the lawsuit for breaking up is still ongoing. Although Pique can get a salary of tens of millions of euros every year for the Barcelona club, his salary is still insignificant in front of the queen Shakira. According to foreign media reports, Shakira’s current assets reach 300 million US dollars (more than 2 billion yuan). The two have had a pair of children during their relationship for the past 12 years. As for child custody, it is reported that Shakira will move to the US with their two children, Sasha and Milan, and she is also willing to bear the full cost of living for the two children, without Pique paying child support, the Latin diva even Pique could also be paid five first-class tickets a year to the U.S. to see the kids. See also Changying Precision's estimated attributable net profit loss in 2021 is 490 million yuan - 690 million yuan year-on-year from profit to loss_Customer_Company_Performance Shakira and son appeared at Miami airport according to IC photo There is no contradiction in the custody of the child, but the two have a property lawsuit over a private jet. The two bought a private jet together in the past for $20 million (135 million yuan). The main issue for couples after a divorce is child custody, but Pique and Shakira are involved in a legal battle over the private jet. The pair share a Bombardier Learjet 60XR private jet, which can accommodate up to 10 passengers, with a double bedroom, a family dining room and a living room with a TV that neither Pique nor Shakira want. Abandon this private jet. Whichever side wins, the kids may have to cross the Atlantic to meet the other side of the parent. Because Shakira has now moved to Miami, USA, while Pique remains in Barcelona. Red Star News reporter Hu Minjuan Editor Ou PengReturn to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

