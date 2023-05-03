After experiencing a serious eating disorder, a woman from Bariloche was crowned national swimming champion

«Sport saved me and today, I continue to recover, learn, heal“, sums up Anna Hussman with an undisguised smile. After two years without competing and going through a difficult time, the young woman was crowned junior champion and runner-up in the major division in the Argentine Swimming Championship that took place at the La Juventud Olympic Park in the city of Buenos Aires at the end of April.

In the 800 meter test, he recorded a time of 9.00.11; while in the 1500 meters, he achieved a time of 17.13.44.

Back in 2020, Anna had great chances of participating in the Youth Olympic Games in 2022. Her coach Maximiliano Ceballez remembers that the young woman was 20 seconds from a Tokyo Olympic mark. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the competition has been suspended.

At that time, the 18-year-old suffered a picture of anorexia, an eating disorder, which kept her away from the pool and the competition.

«This was my first tournament after two years without competing. I was very bad and it was a whole process. I am still recovering physically and mentally. I have the expectation that this has been the kick to reinsert myself in high performance“says the girl.

He acknowledges that he will have to improve the times on the stopwatch, but he agrees and assumes that it is not possible to “pretend for everything” in the first tournament. «Many emotions were played by being there. It was hard. There were a lot of nerves, but I was able to solve it well«, comments.

Ceballez does not hide his pride in the athlete. “Anna was able to return to training little by little. The preparation began on the first of January. She trained two shifts a day and we were trying to find the rhythm because we had not had high training. She competed with female swimmers who never stopped competing. That’s why, these medals have a lot of merit, beyond time,” he admits.

The post-pandemic recovery

“The pandemic generated great anguish in her and anorexia appeared. Just last year He managed to recover and asked to return to the pool. His first tournament was a provincial one, but he was not in condition. It was all very little by little. He is still fighting and working. For this reason, this championship has an important context for what she had to go through, her family and I included myself, “warns her coach.

Anna acknowledges that her condition was very critical. “The pandemic did not help at all. I was on the verge of dying. I was not admitted because I was in such a high-risk state that I was in no condition to catch anything. I had to hold on to myself, to the sport. I couldn’t even go for a walk,” she recalls.

Constantly, Anna urged her family to allow her to swim. “I was born in the water. All she wanted was to go swimming. It did me good. But at the same time, she saw that she was not advancing. It was not me. Until I thought: ‘I don’t want this’. I began to realize that I wanted to recover. I wanted to go back to how I was before. And compete. I clung to the sport. It was hard. My mom, my dad, my brothers helped me a lot. And I also myself », she admits.

Recently, Ceballez added Pablo Conti to the coaching staff, a sports coach who works on emotions and internal conflicts. «He helped us a lot to refocus and get back on track little by little. She was evolving a lot, she was improving physical aspects. In this championship, in addition to enjoying, I proposed leaving thoughts behind and understanding that we are preparing to compete“he points out.

“Anna understood that she is not the same as before,” Ceballez continues. But she is the one who gets ahead today and returns to her sports career. She’s going to do it again. It’s just a matter of time«.

What is the next goal for this young woman? «Swim. That is where I am happy. It gives me peace. it’s my place«.



