On Monday night, the Municipality of Córdoba reopened Plaza España to the public, a traditional roundabout in the Nueva Córdoba neighborhood that remained closed and under construction for five years.

The work now completed included the refunctionalization of the entire square, the construction of an underground building and the enhancement of all the elements on the surface.

The square will be open to the public, who will now be able to appreciate the comprehensive repair of all the elements that make it up, such as the totem poles and the fountains, as well as a glass checkerboard and a cube of the same material, which function as the roof and access to the building. Underground.

The idea is that the building of the new Metropolitan Museum of Urban Art brings together multiple activities focused on young people and urban art, which due to its own characteristics deteriorates over time.

The Municipality of Córdoba reopened Plaza España.

