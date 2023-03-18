A striking and particular story was released through the Reddit social network. A man told how his life “fell apart” after discovering, through medical studies, that his wife was actually his sister.

The protagonist began his story by saying that he has two children with his wife, with whom he has been married for six years. He said that he never knew anything about his biological parents, since he was given up for adoption under the “closed adoption” regime in the United States. For this reason, he was never able to find out if he had blood family ties to other people.

His wife got sick. The doctors explained to him that he needed an urgent kidney donation and he underwent some genetic studies to find out if they were compatible. That’s when the revelation came. “We checked with their relatives and none were a match or a viable donor,” he explained.

Knowing that there was a remote possibility that he could donate his organ to her, he underwent the test and received a call the next day confirming that he was a match. However, the doctor asked him to delve into other studies because the HLA (human leukocyte antigen) tissue results revealed something unusual. “I didn’t think much of it and I agreed,” he said.

But when the results came, her life changed forever. It is that there he found out that he and his wife had an “abnormally high percentage of coincidence.”

Amazed. He confessed to feeling “shocked and confused”. The way DNA is passed down is from generation to generation, so from parent to child there can be at least a 50 percent match and siblings could have a 0 to 100 percent match.

After this, the subject recounted how he met his wife eight years ago when he worked out of the office in his hometown. At that time, the couple exchanged numbers and arranged to meet each time he traveled to her city with work until he was given the opportunity to transfer her position to where she lived so they could be together permanently.

“We are related, no, I’m not kidding. I don’t know what to do to move on, but I know it can be wrong. She is my wife and the mother of our children, ”she said, seeking comfort and help.

The responses were immediate, and the Reddit community repeated the message of “support” for the user. “I want to say that at this moment you are already married and have children; You can’t take it back, so I don’t see much point in blowing up worlds, I guess,” one commented. Another profile added: “You already have children and they are assumed to be healthy since you did not mention any abnormalities.”

