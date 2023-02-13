The recent “explosion” of “Hurricane” has made audiences pay more attention to domestic TV dramas. Now, “Hurricane” has come to an end, but the audience’s enthusiasm continues, and they have even more expectations for the new starring role of the show. In addition, the latest batch of new dramas have also received varying degrees of attention-which work can become the new focus of the TV drama market, which makes people look forward to it.

The craze continues, and the new drama starring “Hurricane” attracts attention

The hot broadcast of the anti-crime drama “Hurricane” has sparked people’s evaluation and analysis from multiple angles. Performance is the foundation of the success of the work. The strong acting lineup of the play and the fiery drama make the audience’s enthusiasm for the play high. After “Hurricane”, what new works will the protagonists have to meet the audience?

Recently, the suspenseful criminal investigation drama “Who is He” released a single poster translated by Zhang. The play is starred by Zhang Yi and Chen Yuxi. In the play, Zhang Yi plays Wei Guoping, the criminal investigation captain who is brave, just, and persistent in hunting down criminals. As another masterpiece after “The Gate of Rebirth” and “Hurricane”, what kind of surprise and exciting investigation process Zhang Yi will bring to the audience is curious.

During the hot broadcast of “Hurricane”, Zhang Songwen said many times that he has been busy with filming in the crew. The new drama, which is currently being filmed, has been unveiled. The play is called “Lonely Boat”, starring Zhang Songwen, Zeng Shunxi and others. Coincidentally, Zhang Songwen will play the villain again in the play. In addition, Zhang Songwen’s online short drama “Ice Hunting” is expected to be launched in the near future. “Ice Hunting” is also a police drama, co-starred by Zhang Songwen and Yao Anna. In addition, Zhang Songwen’s upcoming film and television works also include the movies “Great Victory”, “The Eighth Suspect”, and the TV series “Shocking Strings”.

Focusing on life, many dramas show the various aspects of life

The period drama “Our Days” is currently on CCTV-1. The plot spans a timeline of more than 20 years, focusing on the lives of three families and two generations, and showing diverse life group portraits through the daily life of small people. It mainly tells the story that in the early 1980s, three different families living together in the courtyard of the machinery factory gave birth to their children on the same day. The special fate allowed them to intersect more deeply in their lives, bringing subtle joy to daily life and simplicity. An illustration of warm neighborhood life.

“The plot is down-to-earth” and “very real, full of sense of substitution”. Many viewers said that the plot of “Our Days” reminds people of “the daily life of parents”. It is worth mentioning that in order to truly restore the sense of time, more than 90% of the drama was shot in real scenes. Whether it is a mottled red brick house or a century-old factory with the imprint of the times, it is full of a strong atmosphere of the times.

“Ms.’s Dignity”, which is currently being broadcast on Hunan Satellite TV, is based on the topic of “women in the workplace” and revolves around the workplace and family stories of three women, Yao Wei (played by Wan Qian), An Xin (played by Liu Mintao) and Liu Xiaoxi (played by Xing Fei) . In the workplace, they each have their own strengths; in life, they also have their own difficult housework. The play assigns three female characters the competition of “survival rules” such as job promotion, workplace competition, and balanced life, but the light comedy shooting technique makes the audience’s viewing experience “joyful and relaxing”.

“This is the first time in this life” is also “three women in one drama”. But it is different from the logic of “girlfriends” commonly used in previous female group portrait dramas. It jumps through three periods of time and space, telling the growth stories of three novice mothers in the same obstetrics and gynecology hospital in different ages. Starring Wang Ziwen, Tang Yixin and Myolie Wu, the play presents the stories of three novice mothers before and after “confinement” in front of the audience. Women of different ages have conceptions of fertility, details of life, and the process of pursuing self-breakthrough through the switching of the camera. . The innovative storytelling form and the unique style that combines suspense, relaxation and inspiration have aroused the emotional resonance of the audience.

Faithful to the original “Three-Body Problem” makes science fiction themes more “hot”

The TV series “Three-Body Problem”, which is currently being broadcast on CCTV-8, is very popular among fans of the original book, ranking second in the ratings of a single channel of prime-time TV series. Many viewers believe that the TV series “Three-Body Problem” is rigorous enough that it is almost filmed according to the original work. Whether it’s the classic line “Physics doesn’t exist anymore” left by the scientists, the terrifying picture of the countdown in front of nano-scientist Wang Miao, or the grand scene of “the universe flickers for you” witnessed by Wang Miao, every scene in the play is vivid. The exact correspondence can be found in the book.

In addition, many details in the play also enhance the audience’s sense of intimacy. From the various promotions on the eve of the 2008 Beijing Olympics to the Nokia straight phones used by Wang Miao and Shi Qiang, “Three-Body Problem” not only immerses fans of the original book, It also makes more audiences fall in love with science fiction dramas.

After “The Three-Body Problem”, there are still many sci-fi dramas to meet the audience, including “Three-Body Problem 2” and “Three-Body Problem” series “Three-Body Problem: A Great History”, “Stars” adapted from the Nebula Award novel, classic Sci-fi IP “Abyss of Time”, etc., as well as original sci-fi dramas “Yuandu”, “Binary” and “Perfect Body”.

In addition, there are many new dramas that will be aired recently. Among them, the drama series “The Silk Case of the Ming Dynasty under the Microscope” starring Zhang Ruoyun, Wang Yang, and Qi Wei was launched on February 9. The play tells the story of the mathematical genius Shuai Jiamo (played by Zhang Ruoyun) who discovered a century-old tax error by accident, and a journey of appealing, laughing, scolding and dangerous at the same time began. The urban emotional drama “I Heard You Like Me” starring Peng Guanying, Wang Churan, etc. was broadcast on February 10, telling the story of the hero and heroine meeting and falling in love again after a flash marriage.