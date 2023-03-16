Author: Shi Wenjing

Suspense writer Keigo Higashino’s novel “The Corridor Pavilion Murder Incident” (also translated as “The Long Corridor”) has been adapted into domestic movies, TV dramas and stage plays. Look, the word of mouth of the work is not high, and the audience complained wildly. In recent years, the upsurge of adapting Keigo Higashino in domestic film and television dramas and stage plays has never subsided. Novels such as “Jieyou Grocery Store”, “Devotion of Suspect X”, “White Night Walk” and “Kidnapping Game” are also the focus of adaptation, but it is difficult to appear A hit with word-of-mouth and box office hits.

From novels to adaptations

“The Corridor Pavilion” starring Ren Suxi and Liu Mintao was released for 6 days at a box office of 98 million yuan, compared to the previous movie “The Devotion of Suspect X” adapted from Keigo Higashino’s novel with a box office of 401 million yuan and “Jieyou Grocery Store” with a box office of 150 million yuan. At the box office, “The Corridor Pavilion” performed mediocrely. What confuses many movie fans is that this kind of film and television adaptation, which cannot grasp the essence and temperament of the original work and is difficult to localize, still continues to wave after wave.

In 2007, after the novels of Japanese writer Keigo Higashino began to be introduced, there was a whirlwind of mystery novels. How popular are Keigo Higashino’s novels? The 2016 National Book Retail Market Survey Report shows that Keigo Higashino occupies three of the top ten best-selling novels in the country, and “Jieyou Grocery Store” tops the list, followed by “White Night” and “Devotion of Suspect X” back. “Jieyou Grocery Store” and “White Night Journey” are also firmly in the top ten online sales. Keigo Higashino received more than 22 million yuan in royalties in China in 2016 alone. After “Jieyou Grocery Store” was published in China in 2014, it took only 4 years to sell more than 10 million copies. According to statistics, as of 2022, a new classic publishing company has introduced more than 50 novels by Keigo Higashino, with a total sales volume of more than 23 million copies. This sales volume is absolutely “top class” in the domestic literature market. It can be seen from the reader data that the perennial popularity of Keigo Higashino’s novels has brought mystery novels closer to ordinary readers, especially female readers around the age of 30.

Why Keigo Higashino’s suspense novels became bestsellers? One is that Japanese mystery novels have distinctive characteristics and outstanding achievements in the field of Asian literature. Writers such as Matsumoto Seicho, Yokomizo Masashi, Shimada Shoji, Higashino Keigo, Michio Hidesuke, etc., have contributed to the development of social reasoning, honest reasoning, horror reasoning, and court-style reasoning. The writing of various branches such as reasoning is becoming more and more mature, and can provide readers with works of various styles; second, when Keigo Higashino’s suspenseful mystery novels were first introduced, they made up for the lack and gaps of popular domestic mystery novels, and promoted the reading of suspense mystery novels from a niche to gradually Towards popularization.

It is precisely because of its large readership that the film and television industry has taken a fancy to the commercial value of Keigo Higashino’s novel IP. In 2017, 10 years after the Chinese version of the novel was best-selling, “The Devotion of Suspect X” and “Jieyou Grocery Store” were adapted into movies and released. So far, a large number of Keigo Higashino’s novel adaptation rights have been bought, and it is a sought-after IP in the domestic film and television industry. The film and television works that have met the audience include the movie “The Dedication of Suspect X”, “The Grocery Store”, “The Corridor Pavilion” and the drama “Ten Days Game” and “The Corridor Pavilion”. “White Night Walk”, “Street of Dawn”, “New Participants”, “The Cross of Nothingness”, “After School”, etc., and many other works are being adapted.

Suspense is difficult to localize

Compared with Keigo Higashino’s huge best-selling literary achievements, most of the film and television adaptations of his novels have insufficient word-of-mouth, and it is difficult to convert IP popularity into box office and word-of-mouth. Many mystery novels by Keigo Higashino focus on digging into the abyss of human nature. The Japanese style is strong. It is a test of skill to make a wonderful adaptation, and the adaptation needs to downplay the darkness and cruelty of human nature. Some adaptations are almost overthrowing and rewriting adaptations. For fans of the original book, it is thankless and will inevitably encounter complaints from word of mouth.

Large-scale human relations narrative elements such as “the abyss of human nature” and “the darkness of human nature” are the characteristics of Keigo Higashino’s novels, but they are an obstacle in the process of local popular film and television adaptation. “Murder at the Corridor Pavilion” is a story unfolded by Keigo Higashino from the perspective of female revenge. In the original work, the poignant and decisive female psychological journey, the disappearing person’s transformation into the revenge queen and the return of the story elements are relatively fresh creative elements in current female-themed movies and TV shows. It is not surprising that the version and film version are available. However, both the drama version and the film version have greatly adapted the story, and brought it back to the characteristics of the local film and television creation style to adapt to the local audience. The first thing to do in the adaptation is to weaken the cruel human evil in the original novel, weaken the inhumane crimes, murders, and arson of the rich and illegitimate son in the novel, and change the character settings of all villains, and find positive themes expressed by female themes . The movie version of “The Corridor Pavilion” adapted the murder line, and adapted the suspenseful reasoning line accordingly, subverting the heroine’s psychological motivation for revenge. The motivation is weak and the loopholes in the new personality are very obvious. The drama version of “The Corridor Pavilion” is a messy stew of suspense reasoning drama, business war drama, workplace drama, and sweet pet drama.

At present, among the film and television works adapted from Keigo Higashino’s novels, the online drama “Ten Days Game” has a relatively higher reputation. The screenwriter has made a lot of expansions to the characters and plots of the novel, with multiple perspectives and multiple plots in parallel, and the suspense and reasoning The release of elements is more energetic. With the help of Keigo Higashino’s ingenious setting of the “kidnapping game” plot, a good story with multiple lines is laid out. (Shi Wenjing)

Original title: Repeated defeats and repeated battles were crazily complained about Keigo Higashino’s adaptation. Why does the craze not ebb?

[

责编：崔益明 ]