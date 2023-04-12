Independiente is going through one of the most critical moments in its recent history. After the financial crisis, Fabián Doman’s resignation from the presidency and Pablo Repetto’s refusal to lead the team, the fans decided to gather to protest in front of the club’s facilities in Avellaneda.

Given the weak football results, Tuesday had already started with heated spirits. It is that the fans made intimidating graffiti on the walls of the Libertadores de América stadium.

“On Sunday they win or there are bullets for everyone”reflected one of the threats, especially directed at footballers and leaders.

ANGRY AGAINST THE CHAMPAGNE GROUP 😡 Fans demonstrate at the Headquarters of #Independent 📹 @JuanchiEgidohttps://t.co/OuCAooOjXc 👹 pic.twitter.com/j34M8zDHI4 — Independent CA 👹 (@SoydelRojoCom) April 11, 2023

The situation outside the club worsened this evening when Dozens of partners called themselves at the Avenida Miter headquarters to demand answers and ask for more exits. And they again placed a series of posters on the walls of the place.

«Respect the club, guilty CD», «If they privatize us, we go for their families», «Poor club, rich leaders», «Champagne group, rats go now», «Wilde is Red and you don’t touch it», «Let the The guilty pay, Wilde is not touched» and «Neither Pro nor Moyano, only partners», are some of the phrases that were displayed among the billboards.

Simultaneously, many of the fans cheered in chorus: “Let them all go, let not a single one remain”.

The BRONCA of the red fans: “WE ASK FOR A COMMITMENT TO THE CLUB” 😡 After Doman’s complaint, Independiente fans gathered at the headquarters to demonstrate for the present of the institution. pic.twitter.com/pQ5911bz6j — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) April 11, 2023

Crisis in Independiente: Repetto refused to lead the club

The Uruguayan coach had everything advanced to be the new coach of Red. However, Everything changed after the club’s president stepped aside.

“The economic was arranged but the institutional conditions to assume at this time are not given”explained the former technical director of Liga de Quito and Nacional de Uruguay in dialogue with the sports channel TyC Sports.

In this context, Pablo Repetto informed Pablo Cavallero of his decision not to sign a contract with Red. At the same time, They are also decisive hours for the future of the institution’s manager and other important leaders they could quit.

