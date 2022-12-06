[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, December 05, 2022]On the 5th, the Korean Film Producers Association announced the winners of the “Ninth Korean Film Producers Association Awards”, and the Korean film “Determination to Break Up” won the best work Waiting for 6 awards, heroine Tang Wei won the honor of “Actress Award”.

This is also Tang Wei’s fifth best actress award this year after Chunshi Film Awards, Buil Film Awards, Korean Film Critics Association Awards, and Blue Dragon Film Awards.

“Determination to Break Up” won a total of 6 awards in this year’s Korean Film Producers Association Awards, including Work Award, Actress Award, Script Award, Supporting Actress Award, Lighting Award and Music Award, becoming the biggest winner of this year’s film.

“Hunt” directed by Lee Jung-jae for the first time was also a success, and won 4 awards at the awards ceremony, including director award, photography award, art award, and editing award.

Ma Dong-seok who starred in “Crime City 2” and Im Si-wan who starred in “Crash Landing” won the leading actor award and the supporting actor award respectively.

The 9th Korean Film Producers Guild Awards will be held in private at SJ Kunsthalle, Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu at 6 pm on the 14th.

The following is a list of important awardees:

Work Award: “Determination to Break Up”

Actor Award: Ma Dong-seok “Crime City 2”

Leading Actress Award: Tang Wei “Determination to Break Up”

Director Award: Lee Jung-jae “Hunt”

Script Award: Jung Seo Kyung & Park Chan Wook “Determination to Break Up”

Supporting Actor Award: Ren Siwan “Emergency Landing” (or translated emergency declaration)

Supporting Actress Award: Kim Shin Young “Determination to Break Up”

Best New Director Award: Jo Eun-ji “A Gentleman’s Romance”

New Actress Award: Kim Hye-young (The Girl on the Bulldozer)

