After the attacks received in the framework of the collective protest, Sergio Bernithe Buenos Aires Minister of Security, set off the alarms this Tuesday, April 4, for the alleged “infiltration” of “pro shakers” in the mobilization carried out by the drivers on Avenida General Paz and Juan Manuel de Rosas. In this sense, the official focused his criticism on the president of the PRO. “Yesterday there were PRO agitators that we have known against. There were PRO infiltrators, and Patricia Bullrich is part of that sector,” he launched.

Speaking to Radio 10 y NetworkBerni referred to alleged “infiltrated” militants belonging to the PRO in the protest carried out by the bus drivers as part of a claim for the safety of workers in the sector.

Sergio Berni spoke with the media after the attacks. PHOTOS: Telam

“There were infiltrators”said the minister in radio 10 and went further: “It cannot be that the only methodology is to agitate. Yesterday there were PRO stirrers that we have known them against. There were PRO infiltrators, and Patricia Bullrich It is part of that sector. Let them take responsibility. When I got to the place there were actors that I already know.”

Sergio Berni: “Cristina Kirchner was the first person who called me”

Berni’s expressions are in line with the statement of the lawyer Valeria Carreras, who presented a criminal complaint in Federal Justice to investigate the attacks on the head of Buenos Aires Security.

The complaint states that the attacks respond to a “synchronized action plan”

As a starting point, the lawyer ruled out that the violent events were part of a spontaneous initiative. It would not be, from her point of view, “a spontaneous action, nor born from the pain of having lost a co-worker in an act of insecurity”, but rather (the attacks) obey “to a synchronized action plan”.

The complaint points “against the people who participated in the very violent acts, perpetrated against the Minister of Security of the Province,” according to material accessed by the news agency telam.

The same will receive treatment in federal court 9 subrogated by the judge Maria Eugenia Capuchetti and the designated prosecutor for the case is Guillermo Marijuan.

CA/DS