After the camp in Neuquén, how are the measures of the organizations this Thursday?

In the context of a nationwide protest, Neuquén social organizations take their claims to the streets. The Picket Unit marched towards the headquarters of Social Development of the Nation in the city and is making a camp, so traffic is interrupted. On the other hand, city schools made their claims visible in a mobilization to the CPE.

Earlier, the referent of the Polo Obrero, María Colitripay, informed BLACK RIVER RADIO that the organization joined the measure of the Piquetero Unit at the national level where mobilize in different parts of the country.

The claim resides in thegenuine work and against the adjustment by the IMF». Colitripay commented “we want to ask the minister of Tolosa Paz to meet the needs of social organizations«.

He mentioned that the colleagues who work in snack bars and canteens, and were beneficiaries of promoting workThey stopped receiving that benefit. In addition, he explained that the plan “It does not even reach a fifth of what is the basic family basket”.

Colitripay stated that the merchandise that arrives for the canteens from the Ministry of Social Health «not for human consumption because it has bugs and is in bad condition.

For this reason, today they mobilized in the city of Neuquén. They concentrated at 9 in the monument to Saint Martin and marched to the headquarters of Social Development of the Nationin Alderete and Entre Ríos, where they carry out a camp and the traffic is interrupted. As reported, It will last until about 8:00 p.m.

How and where the claim continues this Thursday

From the organizations that maintained the camp in Social Development until 18 explained that, tomorrow, Thursday, no measures will be carried out in the capital Neuquén.

Although they explained that at the national level the measures continue, in the province only in localities such as Zapala, Cutral Co, Plaza HuinculThey will have parallel activities.

While in Río Negro, the demonstrations will be in Cipolletti, Allen, and Roca. In this last locality the other organizations They will join the days of teachers and health employees in defense of wages.

Schools will mobilize to the CPE

The educational community of EPET 6 is with claims just like other establishments in the city. part of them are buildings, regarding heating and renovation of classrooms. According to the delegates, most of the works have not started.

From the establishment mobilized students, parents, teachers and the management team will meet in the corner San Martín and Colón in the GNC next to the Colón 1 supermarket from where they left to make their claim visible.

From there they mobilized to the Provincial Education Council in a caravan. In addition, they indicated that they would be present EPET 3, EPET 5, EPET 7, EPET 8, EPET 14, EPET 20 y algunos CEPEM.

For his part, from the board of directors of ATEN capital, reported that at 10:00 EPET 7, EPET 6, CPEM 40, Jardín 28, Jardín 46 and Jardín 58 have decided to unify together with the educational communities since they drag building problems that prevent the normal dictation of classes.

“The CPE claims that the technical schools function without the workshops having the conditions adequate and the workshops are pedagogical spaces of the greatest relevance for technical education”, they mentioned.

In the case of the Gardens “for years they have been requesting the change of gamesThe governments pass, the ministers pass, and there is still no response, “they concluded.

Listen to the reference of the Polo Obrero in Arranquemos by RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

