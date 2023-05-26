After the Copa Libertadores defeat, the changes that Almirón would make

The coach of Boca JuniorsJorge Almirón, after the defeat of the last Wednesday 1-0 against Deportivo Pereira for the Copa Libertadores, think of variants to form the team that will play on Sunday against Tigre in the Bombonera, for the 18th. date of the Professional Soccer League.

The Boquense squad trained today at the Ezeiza property. Due to the rainy weather they were in the gym and then a video session with tactical analysis was diagrammed.

Beyond the fact that a possible team to receive the “matador” is not yet known, the idea would be to alternate the loads of some footballers, since “Xeneize” has a series of games coming up in a few days.

After playing against Tigre, four days later, on Thursday June 1, Boca will play away against Arsenal, while on Tuesday June 6 they will host Colo Colo in a key match for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores de América.

Now it will be seen what the position of the coaching staff is: DT Almirón said several times that his players had to be prepared to play often and that he likes to keep the same team, but this time the idea would be different.

To this is added that some players who were immovable starters, such as Guillermo “Pol” Fernandez, Frank Fabra and Darío Benedetto, are not at their best. Therefore, the weekend’s match against Tigre could be a good opportunity to try other players.

One of the certainties among the variants and given the overload in Facundo Roncaglia’s right hamstring, it is very possible that Bruno Valdez will start again.

The Paraguayan defender, who after being discharged from a tear, was in the last two games (against Argentinos Juniors and Deportivo Pereira) on the substitute bench.

Among the questions, it remains to know if Luis Advíncula will return to his new position as forward midfielder, and in that case Marcelo Weigandt will play as a striker, as he did in the second stage against the “coffee” team in Colombia.

Another variant would be for Almirón to arrange a rest for the Peruvian player and then enter a striker from the right sector, which could be Norberto Briasco, as happened against Deportivo Pereira.

In the midfield it will be seen if Cristian Medina will be there from the start, who started in the defeat against River because Martin Payero was suspended, and also against Belgrano due to the five yellow cards that Alan Varela had. In Colombia, the “Negro” Medina gave another clarity to the team’s game when he entered in the second half.

Juan Ramírez could also be there from the beginning, who did not have a good game against Argentinos Juniors, in the agonizing 1-0 victory with a goal from Uruguayan striker Miguel Merentiel.

Another question is whether Darío Benedetto will play, after a weak match against “Bicho” in La Paternal and a poor performance in Colombia last Wednesday. In his place, Merentiel could enter, and Colombian Sebastián Villa could also rest, who has a problem in his left ankle.

Only tomorrow at the Ezeiza stadium will the coach test a possible eleven and that will surely be the one that will face those led by Diego Martínez next Sunday.

The good news for the La Ribera club is that the return of Marcos Rojo has already been confirmed, after having surgery on the cruciate ligaments in his left leg in October last year: the captain and leader of the Boquense dressing room will play next Wednesday in the reserve match against Arsenal de Sarandí, which will be played from 8:00 p.m. on the main field of the Ezeiza property.

Boca will receive Tigre on Sunday from 9:00 p.m. in the Bombonera for the 18th. date of the Professional League, with the arbitration of Nicolás Ramírez.