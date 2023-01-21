Source title: VHQ helps the original sci-fi world vividly present after the drama version of “Three-Body Problem” dominates the screen

On January 15, the TV series “Three-Body Problem” adapted from the novel of the same name by the famous science fiction writer Liu Cixin ushered in its premiere, which ignited an upsurge of watching dramas on the Internet. The main creative team of the film strictly followed the content of the original work in the narrative of the film with the creation method of “as close as possible to the original work”, and won praise from many loyal fans of the original work. As “the pinnacle of Chinese sci-fi”, the drama production of “Three-Body” needs to ensure that many sci-fi scenes are comparable to reality. The strong appeal of the film also attracted many top domestic film and television post-production companies to participate in the production. Among them, Beijing Vichike International Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as VHQ Beijing Company or VHQ) relies on its rich experience in film and television post-production and a technical elite team gathered around the world to help the drama version of “Three-Body Problem” with more shocking visual effects. presented to the audience. Team up with VHQ to help the “Three-Body Problem” show the wonderful original work Compared with the domestic film and television environment, science fiction themes have always been relatively scarce in the drama market, and “Three-Body Problem” is a super IP in this theme. As the award-winning work of Liu Cixin’s 73rd Hugo Award, the novel “Three-Body Problem” has a rigorous and bold sci-fi setting, magnificent cosmic landscape and exquisite physical conception, which makes the film and television of this IP difficult. challenge. As a strong enterprise in the domestic film and television post-production industry, VHQ Beijing Company cherishes this challenge and opportunity very much. This time, VHQ Beijing Company undertook the production of the content of “Guzheng Action” in the drama series, which is one of the most important famous scenes in the story of “Three-Body Problem”. In order to ensure the shocking presentation of this story, in the early stage of cooperation with the main creative team of the “Three-Body Problem” series, the later team of VHQ Beijing Company was familiar with the original “Three-Body Problem” and imagined the science fiction behind the “Three-Body Problem” series. Wonders of the world. In combination with the original story and the active communication with the main creative team, multiple versions of creative solutions have been provided successively to ensure that the visual creativity is “as close as possible to the original”. Since then, VHQ has worked closely with the main creative team of “The Three-Body Problem”. In order to portray the authenticity of the scene, VHQ's post-production visual effects team added many real details to the scene based on the real reality structure. The film story of the "Three-Body Problem" drama series undertook is more realistic. In the end, within the limited production time, VHQ Beijing Company guaranteed that the CG special effects scenes produced for the drama version of "The Three-Body Problem" were comparable to those of blockbuster films. As a leading vertical integrated management media group in Asia, VHQ Media Holdings Group has gone through a long history of 35 years in the field of special effects, and its branches are located in Singapore, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and other important cities. Since entering the Chinese market in 2013, Beijing VHQ Digital Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of VHQ, has always taken the needs of partners as the starting point, and completed the visual effects production of works for partners at high speed and high quality. With the support of talents and technologies with international standards, the full-process framework system built by VHQ meets the all-round needs of customers from planning, conception to post-production, and at the same time can design and formulate efficient workflows. The two service systems of “one-stop post-production service” and “one-stop service for VHQ advertising content” have condensed the experience accumulation and wisdom crystallization of VHQ talents, further strengthened the post-production creative team’s control over content production, and greatly improved the film and television post-production. Through this series of professional processes, many highly ornamental and attractive works can be incubated quickly. And VHQ and its Chinese partners have brewed masterpieces, and the many awards they have won are even more commendable. VHQ has won many awards such as Philippine Committee Award, New York Animation Festival Award, China Advertising Film Golden Lion Award, IAI International Advertising Production Award Silver Award, Los Angeles Independent Short Film Award, Visual Effects/CGI Best Special Effects Award, and China International Advertising Award. Talents and technology have built a solid foundation, and works full of artistic sense continue to boost VHQ’s industry reputation. Standing at the inflection point of industry development, based on the good reputation and trophies in the industry, VHQ is taking off. With the efforts of VHQ creators and partners, it is believed that more well-known and excellent works will take root and germinate, allowing more Artistic works and artistic images of different cultural symbols are on the horizon. Disclaimer: The purpose of reprinting this article is to convey more information, and does not represent the views and positions of this website. Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk. See also Throw a cake against the Mona Lisa at the Louvre: the vandalism "for the salvation of the planet"

