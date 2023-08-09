After the fall of favorites, the World Cup looks good for any of the 8 standing teams

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States‘ reign at the women’s World Cup is over and two-time champions Germany are out. The Canadians, Olympic silver medalists, have been eliminated, as has Marta’s Brazil, who could not become the first soccer player to score in six different World Cups.

Yes, the favorites have gone. And this has made the World Cup available to anyone.

The eight teams that advanced to the quarterfinals include some traditional powerhouses, one team that has already been crowned and two teams that have never reached the quarterfinals before.

England, European champions, is a bettors’ favorite on the FanDuel Sportsbook. But a violent and unnecessary takedown by Lauren James late in the match that the English won against Nigeria left them without their star striker for the game against Colombia.

The Powerpuffs look ready to challenge the Lionesses and anyone who gets in their way. They reach the quarterfinals thanks to Linda Caicedo, their 18-year-old star.

Just four years earlier, Colombia did not even qualify for the tournament.

Co-hosts Australia have been to the quarterfinals three previous times. Now they face an experienced France who have won 16 of 18 games in 2023.

What was the only defeat for the French? One for 1-0 precisely against the Australians, in a friendly held a week before the World Cup opened

Spain makes its first appearance in the quarterfinals, backed by 13 goals scored during its four matches. They face the Dutch, who lost to the United States in the 2019 final.

The Netherlands did not qualify for the first six editions of the World Cup, but once they did, they have been among the best. She reached the single-elimination round during her debut in 2015 and the final four years ago.

Now he hopes to play the title match for the second time in a row.

And finally there is Japan, the only remaining team to have a World Cup in their cupboards. The Japanese were last crowned in 2011, with a victory over the United States, which was avenged four years later, when the Asian team resigned to second place.

Japan have managed easy wins so far in the tournament and have allowed just one goal.

The Japanese will meet Sweden, the team that derailed the United States‘ march to what would have been an unprecedented conquest — a third straight World Cup championship.

Sweden, which condemned the Americans to their earliest elimination in tournament history, have reached the semifinals three times, including in 2019.

The Swedish, third in the ranking, are the best in the FIFA ranking that are still alive in this World Cup. On three occasions they have obtained third place in the tournament.

In 2003, they lost the final to Germany.

