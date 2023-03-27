The intense rains recorded in recent days in different parts of the province of Córdoba generated a strong increase in the flow of almost all rivers, which caused the increase in the water level of the main dams, which due to the persistent drought experienced during the past summer had not been able to fill up.

This Sunday, the tourists who visited Villa Carlos Paz were even able to observe how the volume of water from the San Roque dam slightly exceeded the level of the spillway, with which the surplus began to spill through the famous funnel that the reservoir has next to the wall.

In the last hours, the dam that supplies water to the Capital reached 35.30 meters, being the first time that the dam presents these records in 2023. And it is expected that in the coming days the water level will be even higher .

The intense rainfall caused significant flooding in the San Antonio and Cosquín rivers, as well as in the Las Mojarras and Los Chorrillos streams, which caused the water level of Lake San Roque to rise more than two meters in a few days. Just a week ago, the levee level was below 33 meters.

For the time being, the Secretariat of Water Resources has not resolved to open the additional valves, a fact that would generate the traditional “bridal queue” on the dam.

The postcard that showed Lake San Roque this Sunday caught the attention of residents and tourists who were able to enjoy the mirror of water on the waterfront of the city of Villa Carlos Paz.

Notwithstanding this, in other sectors of the dam the proliferation of algae persists due to environmental deterioration that dyes the water green.

The first to reach its maximum level was Embalse de Río Tercero, which on Thursday exceeded 47 meters, although in the last hours it dropped a few centimeters. In any case, the level remains above 46.50 meters.

The level of the La Viña Dam

The level of Los Molinos Dam

The level of the Cruz del Eje Dam

The level of the Reservoir Dam

The level of the La Quebrada Dam

The level of the El Cajon Dam

The level of the Pichanas Dam

