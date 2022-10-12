Original title: After the festival starts, these five new watches are not to be missed!

Author: The Age of Watches

I went to work on the first day after the holiday (asked for two days off), checked a lot of emails, and then I found that, during a holiday, another batch of new people came into being. Among them, these five new watches are not to be missed!

Glashütte Original SeaQ Chronograph

Although expected, the Glashütte Original SeaQ Chronograph was a pleasant surprise. It was also the first diving watch with a chronograph function. The watch features a typical SeaQ diver’s watch design, ensuring compliance with diver’s watch standards and maintaining a water resistance of 300 meters. This time, Glashütte Original is based on the blue SeaQ large calendar watch, which adds a chronograph function. The dial layout is very German-style, with symmetrical divisions but differentiated in details. The SeaQ Chronograph has a unique 30-minute chronograph function. This watch is equipped with a flyback function, which can be reset to zero and re-timed with a single push of a button. It is also equipped with a central stop second, and its 30-minute counter is set at 3 o’clock, all operations can be done through the edge of the case The two buttons are done. The outsize date is set at 6 o’clock. The watch features a 43.2 mm stainless steel case, in-house calibre 37-23 with a 70-hour power reserve, and is available with a dark blue rubber strap, a stainless steel link and grey and blue nylon made from recycled fishing nets Woven strap. Among them, the public price of the steel strap is 120,000 yuan, and the public price of other straps is in the early 110,000 yuan (depending on the price of the buckle).

TAG Heuer Carrera X Porsche RS 2.7 Limited Edition

A famous watch and a famous car are always a match made in heaven, and they will always be a man’s favorite. As a global partner of Porsche, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 model, TAG Heuer released two limited edition watches for it, one of Porsche’s most iconic models and the first to use the Carrera. A homage to the 911 model of the name. This one is in steel (the other is in rose gold). The watch adopts blue and white two colors drawn from the RS 2.7 model, which is very stylish. The watch features a 42mm stainless steel case, the iconic Carrera chronograph design and layout, the dial is crafted from smooth white opal, and the two sub-dials have an eye-catching “azurage” finish. This TAG Heuer creation features blue lacquered counters and central hands, blue lacquered pushers and a crown with a shield emblem, and a Heuer 02 movement oscillating weight engraved with blue markings, in keeping with the Porsche design Languages ​​blend seamlessly. The design of the small chronograph on the right is reminiscent of the beauty of the wheel. The strap becomes the finishing touch, and the iconic colorful stripes make the watch highly recognizable. The watch is limited to 500 pieces, with a public price of 57,300 yuan.

Chopard Snow Mountain Aoyi Series Watch 41 mm “Pine Green” Steel

Green dials have become a trend, top luxury sports watches, such as Patek Philippe Nautilus, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, Girard Perregaux Laurel series, etc. all have green dial models, and the “upstart” among the top luxury sports watches – Chopard Alpine Eagle Snow Mountain Aoyi series also launched a green plate style. The watch uses a 41mm stainless steel case with a refreshing “pine green” dial, which is full of natural flavors but is understated and noble. The watch is equipped with the Chopard 01.01-C movement that has won the Swiss Official Chronometer Certification (COSC) and has a power reserve of 60 hours. It is worth mentioning that the watch is also available in rose gold. A portion of the sales of these two timepieces will be donated to the Fondation Alpine Eagle. Among them, the public price of the steel model is 115,000 yuan, and the public price of the rose gold model is 395,000 yuan.

Richard MilleRM 88 SMILEY AUTOMATIC TOURBILLON WATCH

Richard Mille deserves to be a watch brand with brain holes. Of course, the most important thing is that it can turn “brain holes” into reality. This time, the brand is inspired by the global trend IP, SMILEY, to create this fun and pleasant RM 88 SMILEY self-winding tourbillon watch. Blooming flowers, warm sun, delicious pineapples, thriving cacti, pink flamingos, brightly colored rainbows… Combining these elements with a watch, the technical difficulty is self-evident. In fact, it took RM 3 years to complete this piece. Under the meticulous work of craftsmen, the watch is transformed into a feast of color and dial setting, both on the front and the back, showing a composition commensurate with the setting. The case is made of white ATZ ceramic. The middle layer is made of red gold. The crown bears a lovely Smiley smile carved out of gold. The watch is limited to 50 pieces, and the price is temporarily unknown, but it can be imagined that it is very valuable. The famous high jumper Balhim was the first to get started.

Bell & Ross BR 05 COPPER BROWN watch

The Bell & Ross BR 05 series, which is full of urban and fashionable styles, has a new color scheme this time, using the very classic COPPER BROWN, which translates as “copper brown”. The watch adopts the typical BR 05 series three-pin design, which is derived from the classic design of BR 03 square and four-cornered screws. The edges and corners are soft and smooth, and the size is slightly reduced to reduce the strong and tough personality, strengthen the practical and fashionable temperament, and match the city. It is more suitable for daily wear, so it has been well received as soon as it is launched. The new watch collides with a cool-toned stainless steel case and a warm-toned Copper Brown dial, which is beautiful and stylish. The copper-brown metal dial is decorated with a radial sun pattern, which is the finishing touch. The sun pattern greatly enhances the luxurious aura and metallic texture of the dial. What is more worth mentioning is that this brown copper color is specially developed for the BR 05 series, and it is the only watch of the brand with this color. The watch is powered by the BR-CAL 321 automatic movement with a stainless steel bracelet or a brown rubber strap. The public price of the steel belt is 39,900 yuan, and the public price of the tape is 35,900 yuan.