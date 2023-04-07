These allegations are just below the belt!

Cologne (NRW) – Cologne social media awareness Ina Schnitzer (40, became known as “Yoga Jordan”) had to give birth to her little daughter Ellah in the 16th week of pregnancy at the beginning of April. The heartbreaking picture of her with her child in the hospital touched thousands of people online.

Schnitzer actually did not want to comment further after the tragic loss. But now the mother of two was forced to clarify something in front of the cell phone camera.

According to Ina, two of her 5900 fans on the The Instagram page “Ina and the Peanuts” comments that the 40-year-old would have been better off avoiding sports during pregnancy – and could therefore be partly to blame for her daughter’s stillbirth.

“I am very sorry. i feel your pain But maybe you should slow down with fitness next time. Your goals should be a healthy baby. You have to protect that in your stomach. (…)”, writes a user.

“I don’t understand it at all, it’s so intense,” says Ina Schnitzer, who became famous in 2011 for her sexy yoga poses. “I definitely didn’t overdo it during my pregnancy, quite the opposite. I was a thousand times more careful than before because I had a miscarriage last summer.”

Baby had rare disease

The Cologne native, who has already given birth to two children (6/2), feels compelled to publish why she had to give birth to her third child after such nasty comments.

In the Instagram video sequences, Ina Schnitzer looks agitated and has to fight back tears: “Actually, I didn’t want to talk about it at all (…). But I feel compelled to do so precisely because it wasn’t a miscarriage. I had to let her go, I had no choice. She had an illness. It was a freak of nature, which is also super rare.”

Schnitzer asks for your understanding that she does not want to publish her daughter’s exact illness. She takes painkillers after her stay in the hospital and tries to distract herself from the loss with sports and singing bowl therapy. A trip to her parents is also planned over the Easter holidays.