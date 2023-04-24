After the premiere of the movie “Prosecution”, Huang Jingyu talked about “making a movie makes a sense of security”-International Online

After the premiere of the movie “Prosecution”, Huang Jingyu talked about “making a movie makes a sense of security”

On April 22, the premiere of the movie “Prosecutorial Situation” directed by Mak Siu-fai and supervised by Tian Qiwen was held in Beijing. On the same day, film director Mak Siu-fai, producer Tian Qiwen, screenwriter Zhao Peng, leading stars Huang Jingyu and Wang Likun, and leading actors Su Ke, Zhang Yi, Liang Songqing, and Yu Peiyao attended the post-screening exchange and shared interesting behind-the-scenes stories with the audience.

Group photo

After the screening, director Mak Siu-fai revealed that the film was adapted from real cases. Screenwriter Zhao Peng also said that his original intention of creation was “hoping that the audience can truly understand the work and responsibilities of prosecutors through the big screen.”

Huang Jingyu portrayed the role of the prosecutor this time, and said that after filming this film, he feels more secure: “I feel very safe when I think of such a group of people guarding us.” Wang Likun believes that Xia Wei, who he plays, is a brave character: ” As a teacher, she wants to protect her students, and it is very brave to bravely fight against evil people and evil forces.”

Huang Jingyu

In the film, the scenes of the prosecutor Li Rui played by Huang Jingyu and the lawyer Tong Yuchen played by Bai Baihe in the courtroom and the confrontation between the prosecution and the defense left a deep impression on the audience. Huang Jingyu revealed on the spot the “ultra-long panoramic shooting process” of the court defense shooting scene, which is inseparable from each actor’s control over the role positioning. At the same time, Huang Jingyu said that through the filming of “Prosecutors”, he gradually understood the difference between the responsibilities of prosecutors, lawyers, and police officers.

At the premiere ceremony, many friends in the industry came to support. Young director Cui Rui said: “We have seen many films about the rule of law that talk about policemen, judges, and lawyers, but this is the first time for prosecutors. In a very concise and powerful way, Director Mai told us about the twists and turns. A very positive story.” Producer and producer Xu Li also praised: “”Prosecutors” has seen a lot of wise and ingenious designs, the characters are rich in layers, and the conflicts and conflicts in the plot are very tense.”

It is reported that the movie “Prosecution”will be released on April 29is currently on pre-sale.