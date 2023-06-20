After the protests in Jujuy, Gerardo Morales eliminated two articles of the new Constitution

After the protests that ended in a confrontation with the Police, the governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Moralesratified article 67 of the partial reform of the provincial Constitution, which -he explained- “prohibits blocking roads and streets” and the “occupation of public buildings”. However, he gave backtracking with two other articles related to the rights of native peoples.

The provincial president affirmed that he will raise the “reconsideration“of articles 36 and 50, related to the rights of native peoples, which will return” to the old wording“after acknowledging”doubts” in indigenous communities.

Gerardo Morales accused the national government of promoting the protests in Jujuy: “They are involved”

“You can’t take a school, you can’t take a hospital and you can’t block streets and you can’t block routes,” Morales said when ratifying article 67 of the constitutional reform that was approved last week by the Constituent Assembly.

The presidential candidate defended the reform at a press conference where he explained the paragraphs that make up article 67, among which, he reiterated, “is the prohibition of blocking roads and streets, and the occupation of public buildings,” and assured that this point of the reform “is not modified”.

“There are those who want violence and believe that the commission of the crime of blocking the road is a form of protest and it is not,” he said.

Tension and violence in Jujuy.

What does the article of the new Constitution of Jujuy say about roadblocks?

The aforementioned article 67, entitled “The right to social peace and peaceful democratic coexistence“, states in its third paragraph that “the State must ensure, as a fundamental basis of peaceful democratic coexistence, that people exercise their rights without encroaching on the rights of others”, to further argue that the right to demonstrate must guarantee “the free movement of people“.

Therefore, in its last paragraph, it highlights: “The prohibition of blocking streets and roadblocks, as well as any other disturbance to the right to the free movement of people.”

Two journalists detained in the repression of Jujuy: criticism of the government, unions and social organizations

The radical referent advanced that “a law will order a little” what is provided in that article “without restricting, because it cannot do so, the right to demonstrate“.

“Demonstrating is a constitutional right but it is also a democratic conquest. There has been no act of contravention regarding the teachers’ march,” he argued, and differentiated this mobilization from the one repressed by the Jujuy Police last Saturday in Purmamarca: “When they cut a route and commit a crime”.

The Jujuy Police repressed the protest after the constitutional reform of Morales.

Reverse with two on the rights of native peoples

Morales defended articles 50 and 36 of the new Magna Carta and considered the promoted reform as “progressive”, “modern” and that “generates rights”.

“In these changes to these articles there is a large number of fundamental, central rights, which have to do with bilingual intercultural education, pre-existence, recognition of their identity, of their ancestral practices, community land ownership, the issue prior consultation”, praised the new text.

Tension in Jujuy: Horacio Rodríguez Larreta supported Gerardo Morales and said that “he is putting order”

However, he acknowledged that “there are doubts” on the part of the indigenous sectors about these incorporations, since, he said, “156 communities” participated in the debate for the reform out of a total of “300 communities that have been invited.”

“As there are still doubts in the communities, we are going to agree to the proposal made by the communities and let’s go back to the old text“, Morales announced, and advanced that his political force is going to “propose the reconsideration of those two articles: 50 goes to the old text and 36 goes to the old text.”

ED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

