After the resignation of Cristina Kirchner, which candidates is the Frente de Todos considering?

Cristina Kirchner’s open letter, where she rectified that she will not run in the next elections, represented a reality check for the pro-government front. Especially when an important fraction of the Frente de Todos clamored for a possible return of the vice president in the executive leadership.

After the announcement on Tuesday, speculation about the electoral setup within the government coalition returned to the center of the scene. One month after the closing of lists, the ruling party must define as soon as possible which figures will be presented in the PASO of August 13.

In this turbulent scenario, those who have already defined their candidacy are beginning to be looked at with different eyes: among them, Daniel Scioli, John Grabois, Edward “Wado” of Peter and Augustine Rossi. They also resonate strongly Sergio Massa and Axel Kicillof.

One by one, what is said about the candidates of the Frente de Todos

The Argentine ambassador in Brazil began his campaign more than two months ago and shows himself as the option more dialoguist of the political space. Together with Grabois, They are the only two confirmed candidates for the Frente de Todos.

Among those who play with the possibility of presenting themselves, but have not yet defined their actions, are the Minister of the Interior and the Chief of Staff.

Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro seems to be the one blessed to be a candidate. He has the endorsement of Cristina and the backing of Máximo Kirchner to advance and has been moving in an electoral key since the beginning of the year. Although he did not officially express himself in this regard.

Agustín Rossi publicly expressed his desire to be president and was one of the first leaders to speak out after the resignation of Alberto Fernández. At that time, the Santa Fe leader confirmed that I was going to evaluate the possibility of competing.

Minister Massa is another of the names that is being considered on the table and who is capable of bringing together the greatest support within the pro-government alliance. Both Christianity and Albertism support it, although they assure that the decision will remain in the hands of the leader of the Renovation Front.

One of its main limitations are the results of economic measures, which generate resentment in locals and strangers.

Finally, the name of the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof also prevails on the list. Although he works to achieve re-election in the province, there is a sector of Kirchnerism that considers him a good option to compete at the national level.



