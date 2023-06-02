After the robbery and kidnapping in Villa Allende, the Police deploy preventive patrols

With a strong deployment of patrol cars and motorcycles, this Friday a control operation after the robbery and kidnapping that took place on Tuesday in Villa Allende.

As specified by the Headquarters, the vehicle control operation is in the city of Villa Allende and in areas surrounding the city of Córdoba.

The operation is supervised by Cristian Mazza, director of Capital Security. Different areas are involved in controls, including Criminal Investigations, Highway Police, Special Units, Motorcyclists, SEOM, GSM, Neighborhood Police and the Anti-Drug Police Force (FPA).

In the case of Villa Allende, the deployment takes place three days after a neighbor was kidnapped during a robbery and after the complaint from municipal authorities for having only two police vehicles for a conglomerate that exceeds 50,000 inhabitants.

Cordova. The control and prevention operation that takes place this Friday (Courtesy).

What happened in Villa Allende

On Tuesday, May 30, a man was kidnapped at gunpoint from his house next to the La Paloma neighborhood.

He fact happened around 9:35 p.m. when Luis A. Figliozzi (62) was getting out of his silver-gray Citroën C4 car in front of his house at 1791 Guayaquil Street, Loma Sur, when he saw four criminals arrive and managed to warn his wife.

The neighbor was released in a field and is in good condition. Meanwhile, the vehicle was recovered hours later in the vicinity of the Alberdi neighborhood.

No arrests were reported in the case.