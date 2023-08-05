AGA Jiang Haijia Releases New Single “Count to Ten” to Celebrate 10th Anniversary in the Industry

Xiuwang Entertainment News – AGA Jiang Haijia, a popular singer, has recently released a brand new single titled “Count to Ten.” The song, which marks her 10th anniversary in the industry, ventures into a genre that she has never explored before. With a captivating American retro atmosphere, “Count to Ten” takes inspiration from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and promises a unique and intriguing musical experience for fans.

“Count to Ten” not only embraces American retro music but also continues to focus on the core theme of self-love, as seen in AGA’s previous songs “MIZU” and “Miss u Goddbye.” The song conveys the message that blindly changing ourselves to accommodate others in relationships is equivalent to losing our true selves. Instead, AGA advocates for finding self-worth and embracing both the light and dark sides of our personalities as an act of self-love.

AGA’s inspiration for creating “Count to Ten” stems from her admiration for Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” She intentionally incorporated the prelude soundtrack and sound effects of MJ before he transformed into a werewolf. Additionally, AGA’s love for renowned guitarist Eddie Van Halen during their formative years is also evident in the new song, with the inclusion of electric guitar elements and a symbolic guitar solo that pays homage to the 80s music era.

The music video for “Count to Ten” is helmed by the famous Taiwanese director Bilja. Complementing the song’s theme and atmosphere, the video predominantly adopts the style of American thrillers from the 1980s, promising to captivate the audience and provide a unique audio-visual experience. The shooting took place in Taiwan’s “American Resort” and showcases AGA dancing in front of an American-style cottage adorned with orange lights, thunder, lightning, and falling leaves, creating a chaotic yet mesmerizing ambiance.

In the music video, AGA transforms into a dark and alluring figure resembling Medusa from Greek mythology. Through the lyrics, AGA empowers those who try to dominate others, singing, “Don’t think that someone worships you as an idol / Someone worships you as a tribute to you.” Drawing inspiration from Medusa’s tragic story, AGA conveys the message that in relationships, giving up is akin to death. AGA urges individuals to find their own brilliance, break free from others’ control, and no longer live according to the expectations of others.

With AGA donning pajamas, the music video showcases her wandering through a dark forest and being plagued by nightmares in the bedroom. As she transforms into tight black clothes, AGA dances and causes mischief in the house, exemplifying the struggle for independence and self-realization.

Fans and music enthusiasts are thrilled about AGA Jiang Haijia’s latest single, “Count to Ten.” The song’s infusion of American retro elements, homage to Michael Jackson and Eddie Van Halen, and empowering message of self-love are expected to resonate with listeners. AGA’s collaboration with director Bilja and the visually captivating music video further enhances the overall experience.

