again delayed flights and routes with low visibility

The adverse weather conditions that began to worsen in Córdoba starting at 7 this Tuesday, especially with the presence of dense fog banks, have caused numerous inconveniences for flights arriving and taking off from the Ambrosio Taravella Airport in the capital.

According to the data provided on the Aeropuertos Argentinas 2000 page itself, there are at least two airline flights that were supposed to land in Córdoba and were diverted.

Delayed flights at Córdoba Airport due to intense fog. (File / The Voice)

Meanwhile, the rest of the trips that had the capital’s air station as their epicenter are also delayed or without information regarding arrivals or departures.

Routes enabled in Córdoba, with the presence of fog and rain

Meanwhile, the Córdoba Highway Police reported that all routes are enabled, including Camino del Cuadrado and Altas Cumbres.

🌫 Fog:

Camino del Cuadrado Cba-Carlos Paz Highway Provincial Route 13 and C-45 National Route 19

🌧 Rain:

Av.Circunvalación Provincial Route 5

