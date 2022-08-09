The band is in Hangzhou – Orange Persimmon Midsummer Future Band Competition audition is in full swing, and within a week of voting, more than 3,100 people have cast 7,300+ votes for 80 bands, and the number of visits to the voting interface has exceeded 42,000. The voting for the competition lasts for one month. Before September 1, each person can vote for 10 different bands every day, and “City Express” will continue to report outstanding bands.

With less than 20 minutes to go before the performance, the lead singer Chen Yishu, dressed in smoky makeup and a red leather jacket, shuttled back and forth between the stage and the mixer. Beside the stage, the guitarist with blue mohawk was looking around, and the little drummer Lao Miao hurried into the backstage lounge with a bag on his back. The first thing he did when he sat down was to take out his bag. computer to start writing code. The last one to arrive was bassist Dongdong, who put down the piano in his hand and did a dozen push-ups on the ground.

From the 20 minutes before the performance, it’s hard to imagine what kind of songs such a wonderfully composed band will sing, but in the 40 minutes on stage, everyone seems to be bursting with endless energy, heavy In the roar, hardly any lyrics can be heard, and each instrument utters the cry of the protagonist, rather than serving the accompaniment of the lead singer. Against All, also known as Counterpoint, they call themselves the oddball of the punk world.

rock and roll chose us

The summer of 2020 is of great significance to Beibei, who has just turned 20. Before that, he had been looking for friends to form a band for many years to no avail. At the beginning of this year, Chen Yishu, who was also 20, dropped out of a university in Xi’an to go abroad. When she returned to her hometown of Jiaxing, she encountered an epidemic, so she chose to come to Hangzhou to study foreign languages. Because he likes rock music, Chen Yishu worked part-time as a bartender in the wine club after his studies.

At the wine club, Chen Yishu met Beibei and their first bass player. Several similar souls collided and decided to form a punk band together. In less than a month after that, Beibei quickly realized his dream of being a band for many years, and the process went astonishingly smoothly: during a live performance of a brain-turbulent band, an audience member came to ask them if they were in the band and whether they were in need. There was a lack of drummers, so Against All suddenly formed. Chen Yishu said, “I feel like it’s all destiny.”

When asked why they do rock music, they always say without hesitation: “Rock music chose us.”

After the band was established, Chen Yishu became the current tuner from bar staff and stage assistant, which is something she never imagined when learning to draw; Beibei grew up in Hangzhou, and then went to Beijing Midi Music School, where she is now full-time. Make a band; Lao Miao is a programmer of a big Internet company in Hangzhou. He is small and has some rap when he talks. He brings a computer with him every time he performs. After the performance, he rushes back to continue working overtime; In order to escape from the past, Dongdong chose a random spot on the map to come to Hangzhou, where he worked as a teacher in a piano shop while working as a band. Everyone has crazy experiences, and their creative inspiration comes from their repressed emotions. Resistance is the spiritual core of the entire band, but at the same time, they always reflect on themselves, “It’s not for the sake of resistance.”