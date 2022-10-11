Home Entertainment Agatha’s suspenseful adaptation of “Ghosts of Venice” officially announced that Michelle Yeoh will join the cast-movie-cnBeta.COM
Detective Poirot is back, and Kenneth Branagh’s film series based on Agatha Christie’s suspense novel has announced its next film: “A Haunting in Venice,” and revealed the cast. Starring Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill, etc.

The film will start shooting on Halloween on October 31 and is scheduled to be released next year. It is adapted from Agatha’s novel “Halloween Murder”. The story takes place in Venice after World War II. On a weird Halloween, the famous detective Hercule Poe Robben, retired and living a life of self-imposed exile in the world‘s most glamorous city, reluctantly attends a seance at a run-down and haunted palace, and when one of his guests is murdered, Poirot is caught Enter a sinister world full of shadows and secrets.

Branagh follows 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express” and 2022’s “Murder on the Nile” with 20th Century Films, Michael Green continues to write, Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, Mark Gordon, Judy Hoflund and others continue to serve as producers.

