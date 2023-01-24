Original title: “Age of Miracles 4” is online on Steam and is expected to be officially released on May 3

IT House news on January 23, Paradox Interactive and Triumph Studios announced the new generation of the classic fantasy-themed 4X turn-based strategy game “Age of Miracles” series, and it is also another original work after nine years-“Miracle” Age 4″ will land on PC, PS5 and XSX|S platforms.

IT Home found that this game has already appeared on the Steam platform, showing that the game supports Simplified Chinese, and it is expected to be officially released on May 2, 2023. Because according to the game’s official description, “Age of Wonders 4” will be “more open and dynamic than ever before.”

Rule a fantasy kingdom of your own design! Explore a new magical world in Age of Wonders’ iconic 4X strategy and turn-based combat. Take control of your empire on a turn-by-turn basis and watch your faction grow and change firsthand!

In addition, Paradox Interactive and Triumph Studios announced a 40-minute “Age of Wonders 4” real machine demo. It also marks a return for the series to a more traditional fantasy setting, following 2019’s Age of Wonders: Planetfall’s foray into sci-fi.

Similar to previous games, “Age of Wonders 4” still follows the formula of strategic elements and turn-based gameplay. The film also showcases the new 4X strategy game’s faction creation interface, and players are welcome to use various faction aspects, including races, cultures, social characteristics, magical tomes, origins of rulers, and more.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: