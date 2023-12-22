Age-Wide Gap: Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Split After Seven Years Over Desire for Children

After seven years of relationship, the main problem between the American diva Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka lies in the dancer’s desire to have children at 40 years old. Carey, 54, already has twins, Moroccan and Monroe, and is not interested in having any more children. The age difference and varying desires for the future have led to the couple’s decision to end their relationship.

Even though the two had known each other since 2006 when Tanaka was working as her backup dancer, their relationship began in 2016 and has recently come to an end. Reports indicate signs of tension culminating in the split, with Tanaka wanting to start a family and Carey not being in the same place.

After a difficult year, Carey remains unbreakable as the reigning queen of Christmas. She recently met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season. Despite the setback in her personal life, Carey continues to spread cheer and embrace the festive spirit.

This is not the first time the couple has parted ways, as they briefly broke up in 2017. This time, however, it seems to be a definitive end, with the last time they were seen together being at Carey’s birthday at the end of last March. Despite the split, Carey’s festive charm and joy continues to shine bright as she celebrates the holiday season.

