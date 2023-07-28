Ago Perrone: Icona di style, and don’t forget the smile!

AGO PERRONE: STYLE ICON,

AND DON’T FORGET THE SMILE!

Among the founders of Bartener.it, with Ago we play at home… but he projects us into the world. Few bartenders are as synonymous with their cocktail bar as he is with Connaught: he opened the World‘s Best Bar twice 15 years ago, and in doing so has been one of the major architects of the new era of modern hotel bars. Known for his drinks that push the boundaries of classicism, he was named Industry Icon at the World‘s 50 Best Bars 2022.

Do you remember your sensations at the first Bartender.it events? Did you realize that you were helping to change the history of mixing in Italy?

They are unforgettable sensations. For the joy I felt returning to Italy and meeting up with friends and colleagues, but also for the awe I felt returning from London. I’ve always felt part of the Italian bartender community and I still remember that feeling of being perceived as “the Londoner” when I went back to that time. I have always highly esteemed our sector in Italy, the knowledge and passion of my colleagues and contributing through the events of Bartender.it was an honor. Not to mention the thrill of starting to work with Dario and Dom, it was indescribable.

Since 2006, more or less the arrival of Facebook in Italy which coincided with the foundation year of Bartender.it what, what idea, concept – not people in particular – but trend, has changed the world of cocktail bars in Italy ?Italy has opened up to a certain internationality in the broadest sense. More products, more exotic ingredients, and more exchange platforms, from social networks to Bartender.it. This has been a winning combination which over the years has fueled progress for the Italian sector, bringing international guests to Italy and increasingly taking Italy abroad.

What do you like to tell us or remember about Dom Costa, the first Italian bartender to connect the world of Italian cocktails with the world of global mixing in the last 30 years?

Dom was the first professional to connect Italian bartenders with bartenders abroad. To our generation he has been a mentor but also a friend and family member. I like to remember his passion and his pride for made in Italy, whether they were products, bars or people. The tenacity with which Dom has always fought and with which he has defended our professionalism and reputation is noteworthy. As serious as he is eager to joke, he was an example and I hope he continues to be so for many more.

Do you like being in the dining room as well as behind the counter and why?

Moving between the Martini trolley and the dining room allows me to have a complete experience that is always declined in a different way to meet the needs of the team and our guests.

Would you return (… or will you return!), sooner or later, to work in Italy? Why yes and why not?

I hope so.

In which other city in the world (compared to the one you are in now) would you like to go to work full-time?

Mexico City for passion and culture, but also Zurich for the enchanted atmosphere of the lake and the city. Two diametrically opposed but equally fascinating cities.

How much more can your city grow in terms of mixing and – more generally – in terms of hospitality?

London never stops.

Besides your own, do you have at least three favorite bars (excluding the ones in the Magnificent 7!)?

Two actually, on Lake Como, the Hemingway and Fresco Cocktail Bar. In London, the new Kwant by Erick Lorincz. And then in the third place of the heart, Guadalajara, the Cantina La Fuente.

Tell us an adjective for each of the other Magnificent 7!

Giannotti: passionate. Freshness: thoughtful. Corporal: engaging. Pistolesi: visionary. Catino: enthusiastic. Palaces: iconic.

Is there anything you wouldn’t do again? Something you regretted in your professional life, beyond that all experiences lead to where you are now…

There is something that I would do, or that I would do more or for a longer time, which is to take care of the body and mind from the very first days of bartending.

To overcome the stereotypes of Italian abroad (“pizza, pasta and mandolin” style), do you think it would be better to show how to make a perfect Negroni, or… change the cocktail?

Giving a nice, unexpected twist to the Negroni.

A favorite dish to eat and one to cook at home

Pizza out, tacos at home.

In your free time: mountain retreat? Bungalow by the sea or rustic in the countryside?

Hillside villa with sea view?

Are you an official brand ambassador?

If we want to consider hospitality a brand, then yes, absolutely! Seriously, I work with many brands and people with whom I have built long-lasting relationships based on mutual trust and with whom I share many values.

Is there anyone you consider your Master? And someone who considers you his?

There are so many people who have inspired and taught me on a professional and personal level. One page probably wouldn’t be enough to mention them all. When I meet these people, the joy and admiration I feel make me understand the importance I can have for the kids I’ve trained with me.

Even you, as a child, will have asked the usual question “what do you want to be when you grow up”. What did you answer?

The photographer.

There is a lot of talk about artificial intelligence: in your job, what would you let a machine do and what would you never let it do?

We leave the till to print receipts to machines and hospitality to humans.

At your level, the world of bartending is aimed at a “high” target. Would you like to “open” your creations to those with less possibilities? And how would you do it? After all, if Bottura invented the Refectories…Probably, together with cocktails, I would choose photography as a means of creative expression to communicate at 360 degrees and give something concrete and understandable to everyone.

Magazine

