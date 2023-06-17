Home » agribusiness exports in may reach new record
agribusiness exports in may reach new record

agribusiness exports in may reach new record

The ministry’s expectation is that in 2023 Brazil will become the largest exporter of soybean meal in the world

Brazilian agribusiness exports in May totaled US$ 16.78 billion, 11.2% more than in the same month of 2022 and a new record. “Exports never exceeded US$ 16 billion in a single month, considering the entire historical series that started in 1997”, highlighted the Ministry of Agriculture in a note.

“With the record, the participation of agribusiness in total Brazilian exports reached 50.8%.” In soybeans, sales totaled US$ 8.13 billion, also a record result for the month. Foreign sales of soybean meal were the highlight, with US$ 1.43 billion (+32.0%).

In the accumulated result for the year, from January to May, agro exports totaled US$ 67.3 billion, growth of 5.8% compared to the same period in 2022. “Among the highlights that most contributed to the favorable performance are the records in soybeans, soybean meal, chicken and pork in value and quantity; record for corn and sugar in value; cellulose and soybean oil, records in quantity”, said the folder.

The ministry’s expectation is that in 2023 Brazil will become the largest exporter of soybean meal in the world. In May, “the product registered a record in value (US$ 4.76 billion) and quantum (8.84 million tons)”.

Estadão Content

See also  LEMAIRE officially launched the first wave of new products in the 2022 autumn and winter series | HYPEBEAST

