Agricultural Bank of China Holds the 10th Anniversary of “My Voice Your Eyes” Love Aid for the Blind_Bank_Financial Channel Home_财经网- CAIJING.COM.CN

On the eve of the 33rd National Day for Helping the Disabled, in order to help the cause of the disabled develop in an all-round way and practice the responsibility concept of “be brave to take responsibility, serve the people, put responsibility first, and benefit the society”, the Agricultural Bank of China launched the “My Voice Your Eyes” love aid 10th Anniversary of Blindness.

10th anniversary event site

On the morning of May 20, the 10th anniversary commemorative event of the Agricultural Bank of China‘s “My Voice, Your Eyes” to help the blind was successfully held at Tiananmen Branch of Beijing Poly International Cinema. Leaders of relevant departments of the Agricultural Bank of China, the person in charge of Beijing Hongdandan Cultural Service Center for the Visually Impaired, representatives of visually impaired groups, and volunteer representatives of the Agricultural Bank of China attended the commemorative event. Liu Yongsheng, general manager of the Operation Management Department of the Agricultural Bank of China, delivered a speech; Wang Weili, the person in charge of Hongdandan, and Xiao Huanyi, a representative of the visually impaired group, jointly awarded the honorary team title of “Ten Years of Sticking to the Original Heart” to the volunteer team of the Agricultural Bank of China. At the event site, a commemorative short film was played to review the ten-year history of ABC’s love for the blind, and soft and noiseless mini cake gift boxes were distributed to visually impaired friends to celebrate the 10th birthday of the voluntary aid project for the blind. The Volunteer Team of the Agricultural Bank of China to Help the Blind also vividly narrated the theater movie “Unfamiliar Life” for the visually impaired friends. The visually impaired friends sometimes frowned and sometimes laughed heartily, enjoying an auditory feast.

Ten Years of Ups and Downs

After ten years of experience, the original intention is as solid as a rock. In May 2013, the Operation Management Department of the Agricultural Bank of China established the “My Voice Your Eyes” volunteer team to help the blind, and cooperated with the Hongdandan Cultural Service Center for the Visually Impaired to provide blind assistance services such as film lectures, book recordings, and travel companions.For ten years, the volunteer teampersist inbuild“New Model” of Charity Helping the Blind。The “Agricultural Bank of China Screening Room” is constantly open. On the morning of the fourth Saturday of each month, volunteers will go to the “Mind Cinema” to explain movies to visually impaired friends, describe the screen of the movie accurately in language, and help visually impaired friends immerse themselves in “watching movies” “. The volunteers explored and summed up the “five ones” service management model in practice, that is, one service charter, one training system, one experience sharing, one shared resource, integrated publicity and promotion, and continuously strengthened volunteer team management. Better serve the visually impaired.Over the past ten years, the volunteer team has continued to enrich“Family Bucket” of services for the blind.Constantly innovating service forms for the blind, satisfying the spiritual, knowledge, and travel needs of the visually impaired from various aspects such as narrating movies, recording books, and accompanying travel, helping them integrate into colorful life and feel social tolerance and warmth. Record audiobooks such as “The Catcher in the Rye” and “My Altay”, donate them to the “Hongdandan Xinmu Library” and distribute them free of charge to blind schools and visually impaired groups across the country; accompany visually impaired friends to participate in the fourth and fifth sessions Beijing International Film Festival; assisting visually impaired friends to realize their dreams of the Beijing International Marathon; assisting Hongdandan Visually Impaired Cultural Service Center to hold the “Fun Games for the Blind”; organizing “Blind and Healthy Together, Happy Integration” winter travel activities, one-on-one with the visually impaired Friends watched movies, ate dumplings, and visited the front door; during the epidemic, online live lectures were launched; and the Beijing Public Transport Group launched an initiative to “stop for a few seconds more and report one more stop”.Over the past ten years, the volunteer team has become the public welfare of the Agricultural Bank of ChinaServe”gold business card”。Up to now, the volunteer team of the Agricultural Bank of China has narrated 98 films, recorded nearly 1 million words of audiobooks, written over 2 million words of scripts, provided more than 10,000 hours of voluntary service, and directly benefited more than 9,000 blind people. The Volunteer Team of the Agricultural Bank of China has successively won the title of “National Banking Industry ‘Lei Feng Gang'”, “Capital Learning Lei Feng Volunteer Service Post”, and the “Silver Award of the Fourth China Youth Volunteer Service Competition” jointly issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League and the Central Civilization Office. “, demonstrating the corporate responsibility and social responsibility of the Agricultural Bank of China.Over the past ten years, the volunteer team has truly felt that giving roses “leaves fragrance in hand”.While helping the blind with love brings warmth and help to the visually impaired, it also forges a team of young cadres with excellent style and will pass on the spirit of public welfare and love from generation to generation. Over the past ten years, the first batch of volunteers from the Agricultural Bank of China have become parents, and their children often follow them to participate in a series of vivid “love classes”. Through precepts and deeds, the seeds of public welfare spirit are taking root and sprouting, and the voluntary road of the new era is constantly opening up. flower.

Memorabilia of Agricultural Bank of China‘s Ten Years of Caring and Helping the Blind

●In 2013, in the small courtyard of Shouming Temple, West Gulou Street, Beijing, the Volunteer Team of the Agricultural Bank of China narrated the first movie “A Date with the Police”. Since then, one movie per month has become a long-term agreement between the volunteer team of the Agricultural Bank of China and the visually impaired friends.

●In 2014, the Volunteer Team of Agricultural Bank of China led a movie viewing group composed of visually impaired friends to participate in the 4th Beijing International Film Festival, enjoying the audio-visual feast and feeling the charm of movies.

●In 2015, the volunteer team of the Agricultural Bank of China assisted four visually impaired friends to realize their dreams of the Beijing International Marathon, measure the capital with their feet, and surpass themselves with running.

●In 2016, the Agricultural Bank of China volunteer team recorded audio books such as “The Catcher in the Rye” and “My Altay”, donated them to the “Hongdandan Xinmu Library”, and distributed them to schools for the blind and visually impaired groups across the country for free.

●In 2017, the volunteer team of the Agricultural Bank of China appeared on the “Golden 100 Seconds” column of CCTV Variety Channel, interpreting it as a movie for the blind, calling for more social forces to participate in helping the blind.

●In 2018, the venue for the daily “Telling Movies for the Blind” was upgraded from a small courtyard to a standardized theater theater, bringing a new immersive audio-visual experience to the visually impaired.

●In 2019, the volunteer team of Agricultural Bank of China and Beijing Branch organized the “Blind and Healthy Walking Together, Happy Integration” winter companion travel activity, and accompanied more than 40 visually impaired friends one-on-one to watch movies, eat dumplings, and visit the front door.

●In the same year of 2019, the Volunteer Team of the Agricultural Bank of China participated in creating the “Guinness World Record for the Largest Audience Voice Commentary Film Screening (Multiple Venues)”. The institutional participant certificate officially issued by Guinness to the Agricultural Bank of China has been collected by the Agricultural Bank of China History Museum.

●In 2020, in the face of the sudden outbreak of the new crown epidemic, the volunteer team of the Agricultural Bank of China innovated the service form and added online live lectures and movies to the “family bucket” of the blind assistance service to ensure that the “Agricultural Bank of China Screening Hall” will continue to be available.

●In 2021, the Volunteer Team of the Agricultural Bank of China and the Beijing Public Transport Group will carry out the initiative of “stop for a few seconds more, report one more stop” and distribute blind vests for the visually impaired, extending the care for the visually impaired from the theater to the doorstep , Significantly improving the travel experience and safety of the visually impaired.

●In 2023, the 10th anniversary of the “My Voice Your Eyes” Love Aid for the Blind.

