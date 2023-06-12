Agriculture Commission received the Agricultural Foundation for the Development of Argentina

The Agriculture and Livestock Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, chaired by Ricardo Buryaile (UCR), received representatives of the Fundación Agropecuaria para el Desarrollo de Argentina this afternoon (FADA) in order to consider the tax situation of the agricultural sector, its impact on production and the national economy.

Gustavo Vitelli, president of FADAexplained that “the organization was born in Río Cuarto fourteen years ago” and is “dedicated to the elaboration of public policies with a general perspective, not necessarily sectoral”.

“We have been warning that the former competitiveness of Argentine agriculture is no longer so much. We have lost on different grounds against many of our neighbors, our international competitors. We want to try to reverse that situation,” he added.

In that sense, David Miazzo, FADA Chief Economist, projected a report for agricultural development, which generates “half a million jobs.” In this sense, he referred to four key points: “zero withholdings, zero restrictions, one dollar and clear rules of the game.”

“In terms of grains we can produce 213 million tonsthat is 56% more than what we produce today, due to the increase in the area that allows us to include areas that are not included today, plus a closure of production yield gaps, greater use of technology, fertilizer, seeds and irrigation ”, claimed.

Miazzo also spoke of the possibility of producing “more than a million tons of beef and pork” and a “gradual increase until a cut of 15% in biodiesel and 20% in bioethanol”

“If Argentina’s grain production had grown at the same rate as Brazil, we would produce an additional 34 billion dollars per year,” he compared.

“Bringing production from the current 55 billion to 85 billion, are numbers similar to what is being talked about Vaca Muerta 10 years from now, we also have a Vaca Vica that can continue to be strengthened”said.

Regarding the removal of withholdings, the chief economist of FADA mentioned that “in 4 years the fiscal cost would be 11,100 million, while the increase in the value of production is 31,000 million.”