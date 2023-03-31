The city of Agrigento has been proclaimed Italian Capital of Culture 2025. The designation took place today in the Sala Spadolini of the MiC. The candidate cities for the 2025 edition were: Agrigento, Aosta, Assisi (Perugia), Asti, Bagnoregio (Viterbo), Monte Sant’Angelo (Foggia), Orvieto (Terni), Pescina (L’Aquila), Roccasecca (Frosinone) and Spoleto (Perugia). In addition to the mayors of the ten candidate cities, the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, the president of the jury Davide Maria Desario and the members of the jury Isabella Valente, Maria Luisa Catoni, Luisa Piacentini, Salvatore Adduce, Paolo Asti, Luca Brunese were present.

The other candidate cities

The other 14 cities that submitted the application for 2025 are Aosta which participated with Aosta Plural City, Assisi (Perugia) with Assisi. Creatures and creators, Asti with Where culture is grown, Bagnoregio (Viterbo) with Being Bridges, the Metropolitan City of Reggio Calabria with Locride 2025. A whole different story, Enna with Enna 2025. The myth in the heart, Monte Sant’Angelo (Foggia) with Monte Sant’Angelo 2025: a mountain on the way, Orvieto (Terni) with Meta astounds the culture that borders, Otranto (Lecce) with Otranto 2025. Mosaic of Cultures, Peccioli (Pisa) with ValdEra Ora. The art of living together, Pescina (L’Aquila) with Culture is not depopulated, Roccasecca (Frosinone) with Vocations. Culture and the pursuit of happiness, Spoleto (Perugia) with Culture generates energy and, finally, Sulmona (L’Aquila) with Culture is metamorphosis. After an initial screening, only 10 cities had been chosen for the final: Agrigento, Aosta, Assisi (Perugia), Asti, Bagnoregio (Viterbo), Monte Sant’Angelo (Foggia), Orvieto (Terni), Pescina (L’Aquila ), Roccasecca (Frosinone) and Spoleto (Perugia). The proposals of the individual cities were presented to the jury on 27 and 28 March at Palazzo Venezia in Rome.

The Agrigento dossier

The Municipality has presented the dossier for the candidacy of Agrigento as Italian Capital of Culture for 2025. After months of meetings organized by the mayor Franco Miccichè and the president of the Empedocle Nenè Mangiacavallo University Consortium, the staff of planners led by Roberto Albergoni has to send to the Ministry of Culture the rich work entitled «The self, the other and nature. cultural relations and transformations. A cultural project between Agrigento, Lampedusa and the municipalities of the area, which explores the harmony and conflicts between the 4 elements of Empedocles (water, air, earth and fire). 44 projects of which 17 international to investigate the relationships between human beings in a perspective of peace with nature.

9 projects are dedicated to the theme of water, 6 of which are international. This includes projects that have a strong connection with the sea: from the creation of two new exhibition halls of the «Museo del Corallo», to the opportunity to discover the Ferdinandea island by diving – an extraordinary site known for the singular story linked to the its origin and its sudden disappearance; from the Unesco candidacy of welcoming gestures, to the creation of a European laboratory for welcoming others.

9 projects, 3 international, are dedicated to the theme of the earth. The projects linked to the land have a strong bond with the territory, they tell us about the aromas, the perfumes, the crops and the flavours; they tell us about the minerals, the gardens and the production of wine and oil; but also the noise of the earth and the artistic interventions to counter them, the network of special cities in the world and the re-education of waste recycling.

12 projects, 3 international, are dedicated to the theme of Air. The element of air is represented through the network and connections, whether they are physical, such as the resumption of the historical train, whether they are digital, such as the creation of thematic video games or the ever more pressing need to digitize historical archives to conserve and don’t waste a huge patrimony.

What you get for winning the title

Once named Capital of Culture, the winning city obtains a state contribution of one million euros which it will have to use to enhance and exalt its qualities and characteristics also through cultural initiatives and events dedicated to citizens and visitors for an entire year .

When was it established

In 2014 Matera was named European Capital of Culture for the year 2019. Thanks to their commitment to the proposed projects, the 6 finalists – Cagliari, Lecce, Perugia, Ravenna and Siena – were named Italian Capitals of Culture for 2015. In subsequently, the annual competition was introduced starting from 2016. In addition to those relating to the year 2015, the cities that have so far won the title are Mantua in 2016, Pistoia in 2017, Palermo in 2018, Parma in 2020 and 2021 , Procida in 2022, Bergamo and Brescia in 2023 and Pesaro in 2024.