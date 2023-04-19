AgTech Incubation: the call is extended until May 5 in Río Cuarto

The Entrepreneurial Development Area of ​​the Department of Economic, Commercial and Industrial Development of the Municipal Government of Fourth quarter extended until May 5 the call for more entrepreneurs to be part of the Agtech Incubation program.

More news from Rio Cuarto

The initiative is aimed at technology-based projects applied to agriculture, horticulture, aquaculture and livestock, which are already underway, in their initial phase or spin off business.

To apply, you must complete a brief form with the characteristics of the enterprise, entering the following website.

Mariana Romero Sydor, coordinator of the Municipal Incubator “Entrepreneurial Identity”, explained that “selected entrepreneurs are given advice for the formulation of business plans based on their projects presented. For this, training is carried out that seeks to strengthen their skills in terms of production cycles, marketing and costs”.

Germán Di Bella, Secretary of Economic, Commercial and Industrial Development, highlighted the strategic alliance with the Civil Association of Technological Entrepreneurs (Asetec), who will dictate the training of the program and provide assistance in the incubation process. “It should be clarified that the call is not only local, but also extends to the region,” the official clarified.

“The training begins on May 11, and as benefits entrepreneurs are offered not only technical advice, but also linkage networks with different public and private sector institutions that are useful and belong to the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Technical assistance is also provided for the application to public financing sources”, closed Mariana Romero Sydor.

Newsletter

If you are interested in receiving news from Río Cuarto in your email every week, subscribe to this newsletter for free in the space below.