The Public Services Regulatory Entity (Ersep) ordered Aguas Cordobesas to discount 9.86 percent of the fixed charge that is included in the bill for the 67,889 users who did not have a water supply between March 23 and 26.

Although the number of people initially affected was higher, Ersep instructed that restitution be concentrated on users who were without service for the longest time, since while the repair work was being carried out on the damaged pipe near the Los Molinos plant the company was redistributing the supply sources and supplying neighborhoods that initially had a cut.

The Ersep resolution indicates that “the amount to be omitted in the invoicing of the fixed charge is in the form of a discount for the units to be invoiced or a credit note for those for which the invoice has already been issued.” That is: if the ticket has already been issued, the discount will have to be considered in future settlements.

The discount is not on the total value of the invoice, but on the fixed charge, which is the one charged to all users for having the resource available, whether they use it or not.

The application of the discounts must be automatic, without the user carrying out any procedure before Aguas Cordobesas, which in turn must present to the Ersep, in no more than 20 business days, records signed by an external auditor on compliance with the measure. , with the detail of the list of billing units to which the application of the discount corresponds, with Invoice number, total amount invoiced and global amount of the measure ordered.

The Ersep resolution enables users who can prove other damages to make claims and leaves the analysis of other sanctions to the concessionaire to be dealt with “separately”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

