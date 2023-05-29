Agustín Rossi launched his presidential candidacy for the Frente de Todos

The Chief of Cabinet, Agustín Rossi, launched this Sunday his presidential candidacy for the Frente de Todos (FDT) through a video broadcast on his YouTube channel. At the moment, the official coalition has not defined whether or not he will go to the Paso.

“I want to be president, that’s why I ask you to accompany me, to give me the opportunity,” said the chief of ministers in his speech, in which he guaranteed that if he wins the elections, “economic growth in the coming years will to be redistributed among all Argentines”.

In turn, Rossi vindicated the government of Alberto Fernández and projected a good future outlook. In addition, he pointed out that if he is elected head of state, “there will be growth with social inclusion and income redistribution and that this growth will occur year after year consecutively.”

“We have not had easy years” because “Argentina has the convergence of four crises: the debt we received, the pandemic, then the war and now the drought,” warned the chief of staff about the current management.

“That made it impossible for us to fulfill the dreams we had in 2019 when we celebrated the electoral contract with the whole of Argentine society. We thought that we were going to quickly return to those happy years that we had in the governments of Néstor and Cristina (Kirchner) ”, he marked.

Along these lines, he highlighted that “despite all the inconveniences” there were “promises that we kept”, and he exemplified the case of access to work, since “today we have one of the lowest unemployment rates in Argentine history, on the 6th, 3%”.

“Last year we had record exports, more than 88 billion dollars,” he continued, stressing that “we delivered more than 100,000 homes throughout the country.”

He also pointed out that there are “more than 5,000 public works in progress”, the health system has been strengthened, education has improved, “we have federalized science and technology“, among other things.

In addition, he referred to “the three i’s: inflation, insecurity and above all, uncertainty.”

But he affirmed that “this is going to happen” because “next year the economic cycle of Argentina is going to be different, the country returns to grow strongly next year.”

“We are no longer going to have the effects of the drought. We are going to have metabolized the effects of the pandemic and the war in the Argentine economy, and we are going to be able to take full advantage of the investments in infrastructure that we have been making with the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline that will allow us to balance the energy equation in our country ”, he detailed.

To close, Rossi asked for “the opportunity to be President” to “share my dreams with yours” and to “live in a great country.”

Minutes before the premiere of the campaign spot, the pre-candidate received the support of Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, who assured that “Peronism cannot deprive itself of the trajectory and experience of Chivo Rossi, a political cadre with courage and militant vocation.”

“With the democratization of the debate that is going to take place in the Paso, we will be able to consolidate a program that makes the Argentine people fall in love,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

The head of the block of FdT Deputies, Germán Martinez, joined the support: “Courage. convictions. Experience. Ability to articulate consensus. Strategic look”.

* With information from Agencia Télam