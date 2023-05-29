Home » Agustín Rossi launched his presidential candidacy: “I ask you for the opportunity”
Entertainment

Agustín Rossi launched his presidential candidacy: “I ask you for the opportunity”

by admin
Agustín Rossi launched his presidential candidacy: “I ask you for the opportunity”

The Chief of Staff, Agustín Rossi, officially launched his presidential candidacy for the Frente de Todos (FdT). In the announcement, he called on the electorate to accompany him to «living in a big country, in a sovereign Argentina, with inclusion, with security, with social equality and economic growth».

“I want to be president, that’s why I ask you to accompany me, to give me the opportunity“, said the official in a launch speech that was broadcast on his YouTube channel, in which he guaranteed that if he wins the elections, “the economic growth of the coming years It will be redistributed among all Argentines.

In his speech, he vindicated the government of Alberto Fernández and projected a good future outlook. “There is going to be growth with social inclusion and income redistribution and that this growth is going to occur year after year consecutively,” he stated.

“We have not had easy years” because “Argentina has the convergence of four crises: the debt we received, the pandemic, then the war and now the drought“, warned the chief of staff about the current management.

“That made it impossible for us to fulfill the dreams we had in 2019 when we celebrated the electoral contract with the whole of Argentine society. We thought that we would quickly return to those happy years we had in the governments of Néstor and Cristina (Kirchner).“, frame.

Along these lines, he stressed that “despite all the inconveniences” there were “promises we keep”and exemplified with the case of access to work, since “today we have one of the lowest unemployment rates in Argentine history, 6.3%.”

news news–summary news–55-81″>

See also  The Korean entertainment industry frequently reported that Quan Eunfei and Weekly contracted the virus in Greece | Lee Jae Hee | Wuhan Pneumonia

“Last year we had record exports, more than 88 billion dollars,” he continued, stressing that “we delivered more than 100,000 homes throughout the country.”

He also noted that there aremore than 5 thousand public works in execution“, the health system was strengthened, education improved, “we federalized science and technology,” among other things.

In addition, he referred to “the three i’s: inflation, insecurity and above all, uncertainty«.

But he stated that “this is going to happen” because “next year Argentina’s economic cycle is going to be different, the country grows strongly again next year.”

“We are no longer going to have the effects of the drought. We are going to have metabolized the effects of the pandemic and the war in the Argentine economy, and we are going to be able to take full advantage of the investments in infrastructure that we have been making with the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline that will allow us to balance the energy equation in our country », he detailed.

To close, Rossi asked for “the opportunity to be President” to “share my dreams with yours” and to “live in a big country”.

Agustín Rossi launched his candidacy: the support of Cafiero and Martínez

Minutes before the premiere of the campaign spot, the pre-candidate received the support of Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, who assured that “Peronism cannot be deprived of the trajectory and experience of Chivo Rossi, a political cadre with courage and a militant vocation».

See also  FENTY x PUMA Officially Announces Comeback | Hypebeast

“With the democratization of the debate that is going to take place in the PASO, we will be able to consolidate a program that makes the Argentine people fall in love,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

The head of the block of FdT Deputies, Germán Martinez, joined the support: «Courage. convictions. Experience. Ability to articulate consensus. Strategic look».

Agustín Rossi launched his candidacy: the complete speech



Supporting quality journalism is essential to maintain an informed society and build a solid democracy.

I want to subscribe

You may also like

The craziest back covers in the world

Agustín Rossi launched his presidential candidacy for the...

Information about Ou Hao crying for his girlfriend...

Rossi launched his candidacy: “This year ends and...

vendors pose as Cotravili workers

List girl hotline Zhu Yilong magazine, Peng Guanying...

confirmed date and time and what happens if...

Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and...

Regarding Zhao Liying sitting on the stage, is...

The macabre murder that moves Chile and links...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy