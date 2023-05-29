Agustín Rossi launched his presidential candidacy: “I ask you for the opportunity”

The Chief of Staff, Agustín Rossi, officially launched his presidential candidacy for the Frente de Todos (FdT). In the announcement, he called on the electorate to accompany him to «living in a big country, in a sovereign Argentina, with inclusion, with security, with social equality and economic growth».

“I want to be president, that’s why I ask you to accompany me, to give me the opportunity“, said the official in a launch speech that was broadcast on his YouTube channel, in which he guaranteed that if he wins the elections, “the economic growth of the coming years It will be redistributed among all Argentines.

In his speech, he vindicated the government of Alberto Fernández and projected a good future outlook. “There is going to be growth with social inclusion and income redistribution and that this growth is going to occur year after year consecutively,” he stated.

“We have not had easy years” because “Argentina has the convergence of four crises: the debt we received, the pandemic, then the war and now the drought“, warned the chief of staff about the current management.

“That made it impossible for us to fulfill the dreams we had in 2019 when we celebrated the electoral contract with the whole of Argentine society. We thought that we would quickly return to those happy years we had in the governments of Néstor and Cristina (Kirchner).“, frame.

Along these lines, he stressed that “despite all the inconveniences” there were “promises we keep”and exemplified with the case of access to work, since “today we have one of the lowest unemployment rates in Argentine history, 6.3%.”

“Last year we had record exports, more than 88 billion dollars,” he continued, stressing that “we delivered more than 100,000 homes throughout the country.”

He also noted that there aremore than 5 thousand public works in execution“, the health system was strengthened, education improved, “we federalized science and technology,” among other things.

In addition, he referred to “the three i’s: inflation, insecurity and above all, uncertainty«.

But he stated that “this is going to happen” because “next year Argentina’s economic cycle is going to be different, the country grows strongly again next year.”

“We are no longer going to have the effects of the drought. We are going to have metabolized the effects of the pandemic and the war in the Argentine economy, and we are going to be able to take full advantage of the investments in infrastructure that we have been making with the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline that will allow us to balance the energy equation in our country », he detailed.

To close, Rossi asked for “the opportunity to be President” to “share my dreams with yours” and to “live in a big country”.

Agustín Rossi launched his candidacy: the support of Cafiero and Martínez

Minutes before the premiere of the campaign spot, the pre-candidate received the support of Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, who assured that “Peronism cannot be deprived of the trajectory and experience of Chivo Rossi, a political cadre with courage and a militant vocation».

“With the democratization of the debate that is going to take place in the PASO, we will be able to consolidate a program that makes the Argentine people fall in love,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

The head of the block of FdT Deputies, Germán Martinez, joined the support: «Courage. convictions. Experience. Ability to articulate consensus. Strategic look».

