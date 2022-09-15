[The Epoch Times, September 15, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Le Huixuan compiled and reported) On the 15th, according to the production company Samhwa Networks, actors Han Shikyu, Ahn Hyoseop, and Lee Sungkyung have been confirmed to appear in the first episode of “Romantic Doctor Master Kim”. Three seasons.

The SBS drama “Romantic Doctor Master Kim” is set in the humble stonewall hospital in the countryside, and tells the story of the eccentric genius doctor “Master Kim” (played by Han Seok-gyu) and the young doctors. The highest rating of the first season broadcast in 2016 was 27.6%, and the highest rating of the second season aired in 2020 was 27.1%, winning the audience’s love for two consecutive seasons.

In the third season of “Romantic Doctor Master Kim”, Han Shigui plays the genius doctor “Master Kim” as the center, and Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung, who appeared in the show in the second season, will also continue to appear in the third season.

The production team of the program said, “‘Romantic Doctor Master Kim’ is loved by the audience every season, and it is a thankful work. Although it has been two years, I still remember and wait for ‘Romantic Doctor Master Kim’ in return. The audience, the production crew and the cast will do their best to prepare.”

The third season of “Romantic Doctor Master Kim” is expected to air in the first half of 2023.

