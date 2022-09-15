Home Entertainment Ahn Hyo-sub and Lee Sung-kyung confirmed to appear in “Romantic Doctor Master Kim 3” | Han Seok-gyu | Epoch Times
Entertainment

Ahn Hyo-sub and Lee Sung-kyung confirmed to appear in “Romantic Doctor Master Kim 3” | Han Seok-gyu | Epoch Times

by admin
Ahn Hyo-sub and Lee Sung-kyung confirmed to appear in “Romantic Doctor Master Kim 3” | Han Seok-gyu | Epoch Times

[The Epoch Times, September 15, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Le Huixuan compiled and reported) On the 15th, according to the production company Samhwa Networks, actors Han Shikyu, Ahn Hyoseop, and Lee Sungkyung have been confirmed to appear in the first episode of “Romantic Doctor Master Kim”. Three seasons.

The SBS drama “Romantic Doctor Master Kim” is set in the humble stonewall hospital in the countryside, and tells the story of the eccentric genius doctor “Master Kim” (played by Han Seok-gyu) and the young doctors. The highest rating of the first season broadcast in 2016 was 27.6%, and the highest rating of the second season aired in 2020 was 27.1%, winning the audience’s love for two consecutive seasons.

In the third season of “Romantic Doctor Master Kim”, Han Shigui plays the genius doctor “Master Kim” as the center, and Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung, who appeared in the show in the second season, will also continue to appear in the third season.

The production team of the program said, “‘Romantic Doctor Master Kim’ is loved by the audience every season, and it is a thankful work. Although it has been two years, I still remember and wait for ‘Romantic Doctor Master Kim’ in return. The audience, the production crew and the cast will do their best to prepare.”

The third season of “Romantic Doctor Master Kim” is expected to air in the first half of 2023.

Responsible editor: Luo Ruijun

See also  The 11th Beijing International Film Festival postponed

You may also like

Essentials: Ouyang Nana’s must-have items for her new...

The “Gentlemen of the East Eighth District”, which...

How to Play Slots in Vegas for Beginners

Gjoka’s classic and Yasit’s hip hop

REFOUND TEN 2022 Autumn/Winter “Wild Party” Theme POP...

Positive energy works are widely praised, and high-quality...

Coming back soon! NCT 127’s title song “gallop”...

022397BLUFF debuts 001 THE WALL COLLECTION virtual series

Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Hardcore singer Will.T’s first album is on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy