AI-Generated Barbie Portraits: Controversy and Popularity Soar

Movie “Barbie” Sets Box Office Record in North America, Sparks AI Photo Trend

The movie “Barbie” has taken the world by storm, setting a new box office record for the first weekend in North America in 2023. The film surpassed industry expectations with its impressive results, and the social media sphere quickly caught onto the trend. Various collaborations and joint promotions emerged, including a Barbie version of the popular film “Fengshen Bang” created by a blogger using AI technology.

The AI-generated pictures of the Barbie characters were so realistic that they could be mistaken for real people. Audiences praised the accuracy and detail of the portraits, highlighting the incredible advancements in artificial intelligence. The emergence of these AI-generated photos added to the buzz surrounding the movie and showcased the power of technology in the entertainment industry.

With the development of artificial intelligence, AI face-changing technology has become commonplace. Alongside the success of the movie “Barbie,” a mini-program called “45AI” gained popularity. This program allows users to generate their own Barbie portraits at the cost of only 9 yuan. Within a short period of time, “45AI” attracted tens of thousands of fans and earned over 200,000 yuan within two days of its launch.

However, not everyone has embraced this wave of Barbie photo shoots. Critics have raised concerns about privacy and the platform’s rules and mechanisms. Others argue that the popularity of these photo shoots reflects the changing standards of beauty for women in modern society. They argue that girls aspire to be their own version of Barbie, highlighting the shifting ideals of perfectionism.

On social media platforms, amateur Barbie photos have become increasingly popular. These photos feature individuals dressed as real-life Barbies, with blond hair, blue eyes, pink dresses, and perfectly styled appearances. One avid fan, Xiao Wu, expressed her desire to experience being a Barbie herself after watching the movie. She found the 45AI applet to be a convenient and affordable way to fulfill her childhood dream.

The 45AI applet allows users to select the “Barbie” template, upload clear photos of their face, and pay a small fee to receive a set of Barbie portraits. The app offers various styles and poses, allowing users to customize their Barbie images. The affordability and simplicity of the app have contributed to its popularity.

Barbie portraits have become a trend even before the release of the movie. Another app called “Miaoya Camera” gained popularity on social platforms, following a similar concept to 45AI. Users upload photos and pay a fee to receive their own digital avatar and a set of photos comparable to professional photography. Miaoya Camera experienced a surge in popularity, with thousands of people queuing up to use the app.

While AI-generated portraits have gained enthusiasm, they have also faced criticism. Many point out that the photos often appear too perfect, deviating from individuals’ authentic appearances. Some users have expressed disappointment with the lack of resemblance to themselves in the AI-generated photos. Others have raised concerns about the long waiting times and technical issues.

Experts explain that the quality of AI-generated images depends on the computing power and the quality of the original photos. AI can only make judgments based on pixel combinations, and the final result may not always accurately reflect the individual. Despite the challenges, AI portraits continue to gain traction and spark discussions about the nature of beauty and authenticity in the digital age.