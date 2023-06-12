Home » AI is boring; liberal anti-culture; misguided Catholic feminism
AI is boring; liberal anti-culture; misguided Catholic feminism

Jun 12, 2023

This episode features highlights from episodes 61 and 67 of the
Catholic Culture Podcast, and from an early episode of Criteria:
The Catholic Film Podcast.

Ep. 61—Liberal Anti-Culture vs. the Western
Vision of the Soul (Pt I)—James Matthew Wilson https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ep-61-liberal-anti-culture-vs-western-vision-soul-pt-i-james-matthew-wilson/

Ep. 67—“Why I’m No Longer A Catholic
Feminist”—Melody Lyons https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ep-67-why-im-no-longer-catholic-feminist-melody-lyons/

Robots Don’t Matter! 2001: A Space
Odyssey https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/2001-space-odyssey-1968/

Donate to make this show possible! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

Go to Catholic Culture’s website for tons of
written content, including news, articles, liturgical year info,
and a vast library of documents: https://www.catholicculture.org

