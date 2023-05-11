AI making movies is not far away? The director of “Reunion” said in a sentence that the A-share film and television sector assembled a “limit-up alliance”_Oriental Fortune Network

A few days ago, Joe Russo, one of the Russo brothers, director of “Avengers”, said in an interview with “Variety” magazine that AI will not disappear, and everyone should be afraid of AI. he expectedIn 2 years, there is expected to be a movie made entirely by AI。

Russo argues that in order for AI to work, it must serve humans, rather than humans serving AI. So, how will AI serve humanity?

“The value (of AI) is the democratization of storytelling (content creation), an incredible value,” Russo pointed out, “meaning that, through Unreal Engine or AI tools, anyone can tell a story.whether it isgame, movies, or TV series, people can use AI to create a story that is constantly evolving. “

“When you get home, you can download an AI from a streaming platform and say to it, ‘Hey, I want a movie starring me and Marilyn Monroe, and I want it to be a romantic comedy.’ The AI ​​will Mimic your voice in the dialogue and play out a very qualified story for you — so you have a 90-minute romantic comedy starring yourself that is curated just for you.”

at the same time,Russo will alsogameServed as a potential inspiration platform for filmmaking.He cited Epic’s “Fortnite” as an example, “If you want to make “Fortnitegamebecomes more like a horror game, you can ask the AI ​​to add horror elements to it. I think that’s where AI is headed. “

Looking at the country again,Director and screenwriter Lu Chuan also talked about the impact of AI on film and television creation before。

He entered his script into ChatGPT for revision suggestions. After reading ChatGPT’s reply, he joked that “our company’s planning department can be cancelled.”

However, he is also optimistic that “AI will bring more opportunities to creators in the film and television industry. In the past, some young directors had good ideas but poor skills, but with the development of AI, there is a super powerful assistant around us in an instant— —it holds the database of the entirety of human society, of human intelligence and talent.” —When AI fills the technical gap, “the competition is actually about creativity, and AI will assist in presenting your ideas”。

▌Auxiliary or leading? AI has triggered a strike by tens of thousands of screenwriters in the United States

In addition, recently in the American film and television industry,The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTA) are fighting over AI, and more than 11,000 screenwriters are on strike。

After the emergence of AI tools led by ChatGPT, film and television production companies are very excited, because the former can quickly write scripts, and the cost is about zero. But the scripts created by AI are all based on human creations and pieced together. The screenwriters of the Writers Guild of America hope that film and television companies will not completely replace screenwriters with AI, but use it as an auxiliary tool.

according toHuaan Securitiescomb,Film and television production can be roughly divided into four links – pre-script creation, mid-term film and television shooting, post-production special effects and editing, poster and trailer production, all of which AI can participate in：

1) Preliminary script creation:AI can efficiently collect and organize information to initially generate scripts, worldview frameworks, and biography of characters, etc., and can preview scripts in the form of pictures or videos, so as to evaluate scripts at a lower cost.

2) Mid-term film and television shooting:AI can automatically generate virtual scenes, reduce the set cycle and cost, and can also generate videos from 0 to 1.

3) Post-production special effects and editing:AI can efficiently perform scene synthesis, face recognition, etc., and can significantly reduce the editing threshold.

4) Production of posters and trailers:AI tools such as StableDiffusion and Midjourney have the function of Vincent diagram, which have been widely used in poster production, and various video processing tools can significantly empower the production of trailers.

It is worth mentioning that,Today’s A-share film and television sector set off a wave of daily limit. As of closing,Tang De Film and Television、Huace Film and Television、Huayi Brothers20CM daily limit; Huanrui International,Chinese film、Ciwen Media、Zhongguang Natural Selection、Wentou Holdings、Hengdian Film and Television、Jinyi Film and Television、Bona Films10% daily limit.

(Article source: Financial Associated Press)

Article source: Financial Associated Press

Original title: AI making movies is not far away? The director of “Reunion” said in a sentence that the A-share film and television sector assembled a “limit-up alliance”