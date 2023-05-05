AI Pioneer Quits Google, Warns of Dangers to Humanity

In the media, Geoffrey Hinton is called the “godfather of Artificial Intelligence”. The academic, of British origin, dedicated his life to the development of technologies. In the 1970s, he floated the idea of ​​creating a “neural network.” It was a system that acquires certain capabilities through data analysis.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Then, in 2012, together with two of his students at the University of Toronto, he created a technology that became the intellectual basis of AI systems, that many companies consider key to the development and future of this technology. The latter could analyze thousands of photos and teach itself how to identify them.

Today, the development of his ideas materialized through different tools open to the public, such as ChatGPT, created by the OpenIA company. However, it is not something that Hinton is very happy about, but rather alarmed.

“I console myself with a normal excuse: if I hadn’t done it, someone else would have done it,” confesses Dr. Hinton in an interview with The New York Times. Thus begins an extensive series of statements in which the academic explains why he is moving away from the world of AI today and he talks about his fear of the future in the face of the exponential and unstoppable development of this technology.

He The estrangement began last week, when Hinton decided to resign from his position at Google, the company that a few years ago invested 44 million dollars to acquire the technologies that Hinton had developed. Thus, his system created advances like the Google Bard, an AI-based chatbot (similar to Chat GPT).

With the introduction of these new tools, Hinton’s vision changed. From thinking that technologies would always be inferior to human intelligence, he came to think that, in reality, the AI ​​could be approaching a certain point of equality or even superiority. “Perhaps what is happening in these systems is even much better than what is happening in the brains”, confesses the academic.

However, this opinion could not be disseminated while Hinton continued to work for Google. In fact, days after the launch of Chat GPT, top leaders wrote a letter expressing the risks of AI. The British did not sign it and expressed that he was not going to publicly criticize Google when it still belonged to the staff, as this could negatively impact the company. He would talk about the risks of AI once he has given up. I mean, now.

In the NYT today, Cade Metz implies that I left Google so that I could criticize Google. Actually, I left so that I could talk about the dangers of AI without considering how this impacts Google. Google has acted very responsibly. — Geoffrey Hinton (@geoffreyhinton) May 1, 2023

Some of their concerns include that before long the internet will be filled with fake photos, videos and texts. “No one will be able to know what is true anymore,” Hinton mused. In fact, he was verified a month ago with the photos of Pope Francis or with those of Trump, arrested.

In turn, the famous “replacement” that is spoken of alarms the academic. Many of the work tasks that people do can be replaced by bots like Chat GPT. For example, the translation of a text. “This takes the heavy lifting out of it,” Hinton elaborated. “But it can take more than that from us,” she continued.

At the end of the day, what makes the Brit sleepless is that AI systems learn unexpected behaviors from the amount of data they analyze. In this way, the AI ​​can execute its own code, as well as generate it. “Few people believed in the idea that this technology could become smarter than humans,” he explained to The New York Times. “I thought it was very far from reality. I no longer believe the same” Although many experts disagree with Hinton and declare that these threats may be hypothetical, the academic establishes that competition for the development of AI technologies could grow globally. The funny thing is that, unlike the development of nuclear bombs, the progress of the latter can be secret, without anyone knowing. “I don’t think they should keep escalating if they still don’t understand if they will be able to control it or not,” Hinton concludes in his statement for The New York Times.

This content was originally published on RED/ACCIÓN and is republished as part of the ‘Human Journalism’ program, an alliance for quality journalism between RÍO NEGRO and RED/ACCIÓN.