AI tune and insurance

The afternoons in Buenos Aires have that “what do I know”, did you see?…I would say some tango. That uncertainty also of “what do I know”, “what will happen tomorrow”…. No? That is why today we ask ourselves a question regarding Sophia and the AI, is it insurable?

But for this we have to determine, what is insurance? What is it for? The first answer is found in the insurance law No. 17,418, which defines it as a contract. By which the policyholder, the person who contracts the insurance, signs a policy, that is, a legal instrument with an agreement of wills, through which a company called an insurer, is obliged to compensate a damage or comply with the agreed service, if the previously foreseen event occurs, in exchange the policyholder agrees to pay a certain price for said service, which is called a premium.

Now, the most important thing, what is it for? It is a form of protection and economic reparation of the patrimony before a possible unfortunate event; as well as to repair the damage to a third party derived from that event. The insurance industry allows us a certain degree of predictability in the face of certain fortuitous events that could jeopardize everything that we had so hard to achieve. Finally, a fee is paid in exchange for someone financially repairing damage caused by a hypothetically uncertain event.

Insurance contracts are not an invention of yesterday, 4,000 years ago the Code of Hammurabi regulated the subject. It regulates behaviors and establishes responsibilities before certain factual assumptions motivated by the potential risk created, derived from the object of interest that is intended to be protected against a future and uncertain event. Interest that we claim to be insurable. For example, auto insurance or harvest insurance that a farmer can contract due to hail or frost, home, industrial, or the ART that fulfills its role in labor matters.

The law standardizes acceptable behaviors that are updated according to time. Seeks to regulate a relationship. Now Sophia and AI introduce risk into society, we can see it as a tool, or a thing, or it’s a person, or just a risky activity. Not yet determined, but there will be substantial differences in its regulation, since in one way it may be insurable but not in another way, or its conditions will vary. If damage occurs, that uncertain that we fear, who responds? And will you have an insurance company behind whom we could turn to as victims? That “I don’t know”, “what will the AI ​​that came to stay” reappears.

I think that, without realizing it, our human animal instinct in pursuit of progress is in order to achieve a harmonious ecosystem of coexistence with AI. You can optimize the productive efficiency of each. Let’s think for a moment if we woke up tomorrow and suddenly the computers didn’t work, there was no internet, no cell phone signal… everyday tools that make life easier and simpler, right?

In short, today we can insure a piece of plastic such as a cell phone, now we can insure its contents, or in the event of damage, will any insurance company respond? Among thousands of other questions that we can generate… “Let’s go flying, my dear; Get on my super-sport illusion, and we’re going to run along the cornices with a swallow in the engine!…”

Lawyer. Member of the CAYPNqn Institute of Law and Artificial Intelligence, directed by Dr. Vanesa Ruiz.





