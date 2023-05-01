AIBA tries to overcome its conflict with the IOC

GENEVA (AP) — Seeking to resolve a years-long conflict with the top brass of the Olympic movement, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) announced Monday that it will give an update this week to the International Olympic Committee and that Russian energy giant Gazprom will no longer be your sponsor.

The organization’s financial dependence on Gazprom stands out among the questions that the IOC has about the governance and sustainability of AIBA, with which it broke relations in 2019. The IOC intends to play its second Olympic Games without the participation of the governing body of boxing.

The break led to the International Boxing Federation’s withdrawal from AIBA last week ahead of the men’s world championship in Uzbekistan. This event was also boycotted by Great Britain, Canada and Ireland.

During the first day of competition on Monday in Tashkent, AIBA and its Russian president Umar Kremlev held a 90-minute press conference that was both conciliatory and provocative.

“My mission is not to attract the International Olympic Committee or to make them like me,” Kremlev warned in a statement that included a vulgar expression that suggested he had no respect for the IOC.

“Excuse me for saying it so directly,” he commented.

He indicated that “pure gold” medals will be awarded to the champions in the next two weeks instead of the usual gold-plated silver ones. The IOC does not distribute money.

“Maybe they don’t like that we give out prize money, which is bigger than the Olympics,” said Kremlev, who pledged $200,000 to the champions.

The AIBA chaired by Kremlev also allowed the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes with their flags and national anthem contrary to the IOC guidelines.

The IOC has reiterated that it has no problem with boxing and boxers, only with the governing body.

The Olympic movement declined to confirm boxing’s presence on the program for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, and will not allow AIBA to organize the qualifying tournaments and final competition at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

